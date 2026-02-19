LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni's Massive Record

T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

The Indian team recorded their 12th win on the trot in T20 World Cups after clinching a victory against Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni (L), Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma (R). (Photo Credits: X)
MS Dhoni (L), Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma (R). (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 19, 2026 14:09:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

India have been on a roll in the T20 World Cup 2026 having won all their four group stage matches. The win against Netherlands is Team India’s 12th consecutive one on the trot in the World Cups. The side won 8 matches in the 2024 edition. With this win, India have surpassed the previous record off 11 wins. 

Dhoni led India to 11 straight wins from 2011 to 2015. India won their last league game followed by the quarter, semi and final in 2011. Later, In 2015, India clinched wins in six league games before etching a victory in the quarters. The streak ended when they lost in the semis to Australia.

T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

India lifted the trophy in 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. India defeated South Africa in the final in Barbados. This was the second instance when India won the T20 World Cup. They had previously won the inaugural World Cup back in 2007 while reached the final in 2014. 

ICC Trophies Under Rohit Sharma

After lifting the cup in 2024, Rohit Sharma led India to Champions Trophy win in 2025 as well. The Men in Blue had also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup but lost to Australia in the final. 

MS Dhoni as Captain

MS Dhoni has led India to three ICC titles. In 2007, India won the T20 World Cup followed by the 2011 World Cup triumph at home and then the Champions Trophy in 2013. 

The team is currently playing as the defending champions in the T20 World Cup and have also moved ahead into the Super 8 stage. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has been grouped together with Zimbabwe, South Africa and West Indies in Group 1 in Super 8 stage. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Incredibly Deceptive’ Varun Chakravarthy’s Redemption Puts India in a Win-Win Situation

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 2:09 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

Yoon Suk Yeol’s Reckless Power Grab: Ex-South Korean President Gets Life In Prison For Attempting To Crush Political Rivals- Martial Law Case Explained

HROne AI Summit 2026 Concludes, Reframing AI in HR as a Leadership Mandate Rather Than a Technology Trend

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam On February 20, 2026 (Friday): Important Topics, Key Formulas, And Last Minute Tips To Score High

From ‘Aakhree Raasta’ To AI Summit: Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic ‘6-9’ Dialogue Is Trending Again After Galgotias Professor Neha Singh’s Disaster Defence

T20 World Cup 2026: How Rohit Sharma And Suryakumar Yadav Combined to Break MS Dhoni’s Massive Record

