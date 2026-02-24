LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 24: Latest Standings as England Beat Pakistan To Qualify For Semis- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

England qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals after a thrilling 2-wicket win over Pakistan! Harry Brook’s historic century (100 off 51) anchors a tense chase at Pallekele. Check the latest Super 8 points table standings for Group 1 and Group 2 as of Feb 24.

T20 World Cup Points Table On Feb 24. Photo- X
T20 World Cup Points Table On Feb 24. Photo- X

Published: February 24, 2026 23:16:32 IST
Published: February 24, 2026 23:16:36 IST

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table: The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reached a fever pitch on Tuesday, Feb 24 as England became the first team to officially punch their ticket to the semi-finals. In a high-octane encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, England edged out Pakistan in a two-wicket thriller, a result that has sent shockwaves through the Group 2 standings and left Pakistan’s campaign on life support.

England’s Great Escape and Qualification

Harry Brook was the undisputed hero of the night, smashing a career-defining 100 off just 51 balls. His century was the backbone of a chase that seemed to be slipping away after Shaheen Shah Afridi’s early burst. Despite a late-order collapse that saw England lose three wickets for just one run, Jofra Archer’s cool head in the final over ensured England maintained their perfect record in the Super 8s.

With two wins from two matches—having previously dismantled co-hosts Sri Lanka—England now sit comfortably at the top of Group 2 with 4 points. Their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) and points tally mean they are mathematically guaranteed a spot in the final four, regardless of their final match against New Zealand.

Group 2

Position Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR
1 England (Q) 2 2 0 0 4 +2.15 (est)
2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 0.000
3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.15 (est)
4 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.550

Can Pakistan Qualify For Semis?

For Pakistan, the situation is now dire. After their opening game against New Zealand was washed out, this defeat leaves them with just 1 point. To have any hope of qualifying, Pakistan must win their final match against Sri Lanka and hope for other results—specifically New Zealand’s matches—to fall in their favor.

Group 1

In Group 1, the battle is equally intense. The West Indies and South Africa currently lead the pack with 2 points each after dominant opening wins over Zimbabwe and India, respectively. All eyes now turn to the blockbuster clash between India and Zimbabwe on February 26, where the defending champions will look to keep their semi-final dreams alive. With the semi-finals scheduled for March 4 and 5, the tension is only going to rise as the world’s elite battle for a spot in the final.

Pos Team Played Won Lost NR Points NRR
1 West Indies 1 1 0 0 2 +5.350
2 South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 +3.800
3 India 1 0 1 0 0 -3.800
4 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 -5.350

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:16 PM IST
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland vs PakistanHarry Brooksuper 8super 8 points tablet20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS