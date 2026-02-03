‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

Former India head coach Anil Kumble has said that the team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 had a slight edge due to their experience in high-pressure situations in comparison to the current lot.

“If you talk about experience, they will miss Virat and Rohit, the two legends, but if you talk about balance, I feel this team is also good because you have bowling options and the batting is different in terms of approach at the top,” Kumble said while speaking on Star Sports’ “Out of the Park” show.

“However, it’s still going to be challenging. 2024, in terms of conditions, was very different. I would probably rate the 2024 team maybe 10 percent ahead of this team, but I still feel this team is very close to that.”







The former cricketer added that experience is very important in crucial stages. “Those are moments where you can’t really take the experience away. That’s where I feel that someone like a Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) will be very crucial. Yes, in terms of form, he will be crucial, but also ensuring those clutch moments are won by India,” Kumble added.

I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support… pic.twitter.com/KINRLSexsD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 30, 2024







Team India lifted the World Cup in 2024 in West Indies under Rohit Sharma and will go into the 2026 edition as the defending champions.

India have been into the T20 World Cup final thrice having won in in the inaugural edition back in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, lost the 2014 finale while clinched win in 2024. The side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while Axar Patel has been named his deputy.

It would be interesting to see whether the team management goes with Ishan Kishan as the first-choice opener and wicket-keeper or continues with Sanju Samson who has gone through a rough patch in the recently-concluded New Zealand series. While Sanju only managed 46 runs in the series, Ishan smashed a stunning hundred.

Also Read: Gianni Infantino Signals Support For Lifting FIFA’s Ban On Russia, Says This Measure ‘Has Achieved Nothing’