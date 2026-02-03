LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agriculture donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Agriculture donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Agriculture donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Agriculture donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agriculture donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Agriculture donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Agriculture donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Agriculture donald trump canada Asia Cup Rising Stars Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

Anil Kumble compared both squads, acknowledging that conditions and circumstances in 2024 played a role, but he still considers that side slightly superior.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 3, 2026 15:16:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

You Might Be Interested In

Former India head coach Anil Kumble has said that the team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 had a slight edge due to their experience in high-pressure situations in comparison to the current lot.

“If you talk about experience, they will miss Virat and Rohit, the two legends, but if you talk about balance, I feel this team is also good because you have bowling options and the batting is different in terms of approach at the top,” Kumble said while speaking on Star Sports’ “Out of the Park” show.

You Might Be Interested In

“However, it’s still going to be challenging. 2024, in terms of conditions, was very different. I would probably rate the 2024 team maybe 10 percent ahead of this team, but I still feel this team is very close to that.”



The former cricketer added that experience is very important in crucial stages. “Those are moments where you can’t really take the experience away. That’s where I feel that someone like a Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) will be very crucial. Yes, in terms of form, he will be crucial, but also ensuring those clutch moments are won by India,” Kumble added.



Team India lifted the World Cup in 2024 in West Indies under Rohit Sharma and will go into the 2026 edition as the defending champions.

India have been into the T20 World Cup final thrice having won in in the inaugural edition back in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, lost the 2014 finale while clinched win in 2024. The side will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while Axar Patel has been named his deputy.

It would be interesting to see whether the team management goes with Ishan Kishan as the first-choice opener and wicket-keeper or continues with Sanju Samson who has gone through a rough patch in the recently-concluded New Zealand series. While Sanju only managed 46 runs in the series, Ishan smashed a stunning hundred.

Also Read: Gianni Infantino Signals Support For Lifting FIFA’s Ban On Russia, Says This Measure ‘Has Achieved Nothing’

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 3:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-11rohit sharmasuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

Pakistan’s Double Standards Exposed: Women’s A Team To Face India In Asia Cup Rising Stars Despite Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk At WrestleMania 42? WWE Drops Major Hint On Monday Night RAW

What’s Brewing Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Benzema As Competition Spills Into Transfers With Karim Benzema’s Switch To Al-Hilal From Al-Ittihad?

Gianni Infantino Signals Support For Lifting FIFA’s Ban On Russia, Says This Measure ‘Has Achieved Nothing’

F1 Set for India Return? Government Push Underway to Revive Indian Grand Prix at Buddh Circuit

LATEST NEWS

‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

Tariff Cut, No Ego: Why Donald Trump Waved A Green Flag For India Trade Deal Now With His ‘Greatest Friend’ PM Modi; What Is The Russia-Venezuela Link? | Explained

SP Venkatesh’s Cause of Death Revealed? Veteran Malayalam Music Director, Who Composed Over 500 Songs, Dies At 70, Check Funeral Details Here

From Uncertainty To Opportunity: India–US Trade Deal Clears Trust Gap, Lifts FII Sentiment

‘No Compromise On Farmers’: India Draws Red Lines, Rejects Claims On Agriculture, Dairy Concessions In India-US Trade Deal

From Moscow To Caracas: Will Venezuelan Oil Fulfil India’s Crude Needs? Trump Says India To End Russian Oil Imports Amid New Trade Deal

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exams 2025 Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in,How to Download Hall Ticket And Know Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

Tariff Trim, Market Win: Why Export Stocks, Especially Gems And Jewellery, Are Celebrating? India-US Trade Deal Impacts Sector

Fresh Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case As CBI Registers Case To Examine ‘VIP’ Involvement

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue
‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue
‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue
‘You Will Miss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Former India Coach’s Blunt T20 World Cup 2026 Warning For Men in Blue

QUICK LINKS