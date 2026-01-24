‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

MS Dhoni has started practicing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, and a video of his net session has gone viral online. Fans are excited and stirred up after seeing Dhoni back in training mode, showing that he is preparing seriously for the upcoming season.

The video shows Dhoni at the nets who is completely focussed on his batting. Many fans online reacted strongly to the clip, sharing it widely and commenting on how happy they are to see Dhoni’s presence ahead of the IPL.

Dhoni, who is known for his leadership and finishing skills, had a bit of a quieter last season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, seeing him in form during nets has given supporters hope that he will be ready to deliver again in 2026.

Dhoni had a below par season in the last IPL

Last season was a tough one for Chennai Super Kings. The team finished at the bottom of the table, winning only four matches out of 14. MS Dhoni also had a below-par season with the bat. He scored 196 runs in 13 innings, with an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. His highest score was 30 not out. Dhoni was also made captain when Ruturaj Gaikwad missed games due to injury.

After CSK and Dhoni experienced a difficult 2025 season, fans now hope to see the return of “Finisher Thala” that they have always known in full form. There are certain expectations that Dhoni will bounce back and play with his trademark aggression. However, his future with CSK has come under discussion following the arrival of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who joined the franchise through a trade with Rajasthan Royals.

Dhoni still remains one of the greatest players in IPL history. He has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings. He averages 38.80 and strikes at 137.45. Dhoni has also hit 24 half-centuries, with his highest score being 84 not out.

Fans react to Dhoni practicing ahead of IPL

A fan wrote online that watching Dhoni practice was “pure goosebumps,” while another said it felt like “the heart of IPL is beating again.” Many said they are “waiting for Dhoni magic” and believe that seeing him train is just the start of what could be an exciting season. One fan write excitedly wrote “Thala is back.”

This comes as CSK and other teams begin gearing up for the IPL auction and pre-season training. Dhoni’s fitness and form have always been talked about, especially because he is older than most players in the league. But his presence in the net session video suggests he’s still committed and working hard.

