LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast latest news China news flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 net session video has gone viral, exciting fans after a tough 2025 season for CSK and raising hopes of a strong comeback from the legendary finisher.

MS Dhoni seen practicing ahead of IPL (Image: ANI, file photo)
MS Dhoni seen practicing ahead of IPL (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 24, 2026 19:19:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

MS Dhoni has started practicing ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, and a video of his net session has gone viral online. Fans are excited and stirred up after seeing Dhoni back in training mode, showing that he is preparing seriously for the upcoming season.

You Might Be Interested In

The video shows Dhoni at the nets who is completely focussed on his batting. Many fans online reacted strongly to the clip, sharing it widely and commenting on how happy they are to see Dhoni’s presence ahead of the IPL.

Dhoni, who is known for his leadership and finishing skills, had a bit of a quieter last season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, seeing him in form during nets has given supporters hope that he will be ready to deliver again in 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca)

Dhoni had a below par season in the last IPL

Last season was a tough one for Chennai Super Kings. The team finished at the bottom of the table, winning only four matches out of 14. MS Dhoni also had a below-par season with the bat. He scored 196 runs in 13 innings, with an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. His highest score was 30 not out. Dhoni was also made captain when Ruturaj Gaikwad missed games due to injury.

After CSK and Dhoni experienced a difficult 2025 season, fans now hope to see the return of “Finisher Thala” that they have always known in full form. There are certain expectations that Dhoni will bounce back and play with his trademark aggression. However, his future with CSK has come under discussion following the arrival of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who joined the franchise through a trade with Rajasthan Royals.

Dhoni still remains one of the greatest players in IPL history. He has scored 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings. He averages 38.80 and strikes at 137.45. Dhoni has also hit 24 half-centuries, with his highest score being 84 not out.

Fans react to Dhoni practicing ahead of IPL

A fan wrote online that watching Dhoni practice was “pure goosebumps,” while another said it felt like “the heart of IPL is beating again.” Many said they are “waiting for Dhoni magic” and believe that seeing him train is just the start of what could be an exciting season. One fan write excitedly wrote “Thala is back.”

This comes as CSK and other teams begin gearing up for the IPL auction and pre-season training. Dhoni’s fitness and form have always been talked about, especially because he is older than most players in the league. But his presence in the net session video suggests he’s still committed and working hard.

Also Read: Mission Comeback: Ishan Kishan Begins His Redemption Journey Ahead Of The T20 World Cup Showdown

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 7:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IPL 2026ms dhonisports newsviral video

RELATED News

Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

Bangladesh Removed From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Replaces Mustafizur’s Team After Dhaka’s Security Excuses

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

Mission Comeback: Ishan Kishan Begins His Redemption Journey Ahead Of The T20 World Cup Showdown

LATEST NEWS

Vizhinjam Port Enters Phase 2: Karan Adani Calls It Kerala’s Economic Game-Changer, Rs 30,000 Crore Investment Announced

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Spain’s Zonair3D is Advancing its ‘Made in India’ Initiative as Indoor Air Quality becomes a Central Focus in India’s Health Agenda

Five Minor Muslim Girls Booked in Moradabad for Allegedly Forcing 16-Year-Old Hindu Classmate to Wear Burqa, Conversion to Islam | Watch Video

Security Alert: 149 Million IDs And Passwords For Gmail, Facebook, And Binance Leak Online—Know How To Remain Safe

IndiGo Takes Big Step After Massive Flight Chaos, Vacates 700+ Flight Slots Following DGCA Clampdown – What We Know

Happy Republic Day 2026: Best Bollywood & Classic Songs Playlist For WhatsApp Status, Reels & Morning Flag Hoisting on 26 January | From Vande Mataram to Jai Ho

King Release Date OUT: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dehshat’ Avatar Set to Roar in Cinemas This Winter

Who is Ashma Begum? Assam Woman Arrested For Posing As Diplomat, Using Forged Embassy Plates Ahead Of Republic Day

Alert for Vehicle Owners: Pending Toll Fee May Stop Your Sale and NOC – Check New Rules

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’
‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’
‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’
‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

QUICK LINKS