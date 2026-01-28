UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Matches LIVE On TV And Online

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 enters the eight and final matchday. Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be in action.

Matches will be available to live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live streaming of the games will happen on the SonyLiv app and website. All matches will kick-off at same time 1:30 AM on Thursday, January 29 (IST).

UEFA Champions League Matchday 8 Fixtures:

Athletic Club vs. Sporting CP (1:30 a.m. IST)

Liverpool vs. Qarabag (1:30 a.m. IST)

Barcelona vs. Copenhagen (1:30 a.m. IST)







Monaco vs. Juventus (1:30 a.m. IST)

Ajax vs. Olympiacos (1:30 a.m. IST)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle (1:30 a.m. IST)

Dortmund vs. Inter Milan (1:30 a.m. IST)

Napoli vs. Chelsea (1:30 a.m. IST)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham (1:30 a.m. IST)

Atletico Madrid vs. Bodo/Glimt(1:30 a.m. IST)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Villarreal (1:30 a.m. IST)

Arsenal vs. Kairat (1:30 a.m. IST)

Pafos vs. Slavia Praha (1:30 a.m. IST)

Manchester City vs. Galatasaray (1:30 a.m. IST)







Club Brugge vs. Marseille (1:30 a.m. IST)

Benfica vs. Real Madrid (1:30 a.m. IST)

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta (1:30 a.m. IST)

PSV vs. Bayern Munich (1:30 a.m. IST)

