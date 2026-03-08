LIVE TV
‘Unka Bas Chale Toh…’ Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir’s Selfless Mentality Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav praised coach Gautam Gambhir for fostering team-focused thinking, minimizing personal milestones, and driving collective efforts that have led to key wins in the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir (Image Credits: X)
Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 8, 2026 10:27:31 IST

‘Unka Bas Chale Toh…’ Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir’s Selfless Mentality Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav recently shared the impact of head coach Gautam Gambhir on the team mentality flip before the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. During his interaction with the media in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar was very happy and even made fun of Gambhir being so passionate about cricket.

He mentioned that if someone depended on Gambhir only, he would still get to his batsman clothes and play the game himself. This remark was proof of how involved the coach is with the team and the extent to which he desires to win.

Suryakumar shared that Gambhir sees cricket as a team sport wherein every member’s effort counts. He said that single players or a couple of them don’t win matches and tournaments. Rather, the whole team making a contribution at different moments is what leads to success.
The Indian skipper revealed that Gambhir has done away with the notion of players setting their minds on personal landmarks like half-centuries or centuries. The coach is urging players to concentrate only on what the team needs at that particular time. Due to this strategy, players are thinking less about their individual records and more about helping the team to win.

Suryakumar revealed that lots of players have come up at different times in the tournament. It’s the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, the semifinal, and other games, where wins have got to be through the collective effort of the team rather than a single player having a great game.
Suryakumar shared that Gambhir sees cricket as a team sport wherein every member's effort counts. He said that single players or a couple of them don't win matches and tournaments. Rather, the whole team making a contribution at different moments is what leads to success.
The Indian skipper revealed that Gambhir has done away with the notion of players setting their minds on personal landmarks like half-centuries or centuries. The coach is urging players to concentrate only on what the team needs at that particular time. Due to this strategy, players are thinking less about their individual records and more about helping the team to win.

sSuryakumar revealed that lots of players have come up at different times in the tournament. It’s the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, the semifinal, and other games, where wins have got to be through the collective effort of the team rather than a single player having a great game

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 10:27 AM IST
Tags: gautam gambhirIND vs NZindianew zealandsuryakumar yadavt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS