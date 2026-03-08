‘Unka Bas Chale Toh…’ Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir’s Selfless Mentality Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav recently shared the impact of head coach Gautam Gambhir on the team mentality flip before the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. During his interaction with the media in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar was very happy and even made fun of Gambhir being so passionate about cricket.

He mentioned that if someone depended on Gambhir only, he would still get to his batsman clothes and play the game himself. This remark was proof of how involved the coach is with the team and the extent to which he desires to win.

Suryakumar shared that Gambhir sees cricket as a team sport wherein every member’s effort counts. He said that single players or a couple of them don’t win matches and tournaments. Rather, the whole team making a contribution at different moments is what leads to success.

The Indian skipper revealed that Gambhir has done away with the notion of players setting their minds on personal landmarks like half-centuries or centuries. The coach is urging players to concentrate only on what the team needs at that particular time. Due to this strategy, players are thinking less about their individual records and more about helping the team to win.

Suryakumar Yadav on Gautam Gambhir’s mindset 🔥 “Unka bas chale to khud hi pad pehen ke batting karne aa jaaye! Unhone team mein 𝗡𝗢 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 ka culture la diya hai.”#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/X9s3ohFB7c — Khan (@ccricket713) March 7, 2026

Suryakumar revealed that lots of players have come up at different times in the tournament. It’s the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, the semifinal, and other games, where wins have got to be through the collective effort of the team rather than a single player having a great game.

Suryakumar shared that Gambhir sees cricket as a team sport wherein every member’s effort counts. He said that single players or a couple of them don’t win matches and tournaments. Rather, the whole team making a contribution at different moments is what leads to success.

The Indian skipper revealed that Gambhir has done away with the notion of players setting their minds on personal landmarks like half-centuries or centuries. The coach is urging players to concentrate only on what the team needs at that particular time. Due to this strategy, players are thinking less about their individual records and more about helping the team to win.

sSuryakumar revealed that lots of players have come up at different times in the tournament. It’s the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, the semifinal, and other games, where wins have got to be through the collective effort of the team rather than a single player having a great game

Also Read: IND vs NZ Final: Mohammad Amir’s Bold Prediction — New Zealand to Beat India in T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad