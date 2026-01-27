WATCH Video: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 24-Ball Fifty In U19 World Cup 2026, Continues Rich Form

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his rich batting form as he hit another aggressive half-century during the U19 World Cup fixture against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Vaibhav has been known for his brisk batting and quick-fire knocks and he continued the same in this match as well.

The left-handed batter struck 52 off just 30 deliveries scoring four maximums and as many boundaries. He completed his half-century off just 24 balls, equalling his captain Ayush Mhatre’s record in the on-going ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup edition.

Aaron George and Suryavanshi started off the proceedings for India and the two put 44 on the board in just 4.1 overs before George departed for 23 off 16.

Vaibhav was then joined by captain Ayush Mhatre in the middle and the two batters chipped in with a stand of 56 runs for the second wicket. But both the players departed in quick succession and the side was down to 101/3. Later, Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu provided the resistance.

𝙒𝙞𝙙𝙩𝙝 𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧, & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accepted it with interest! 🤌 Team India are off to a flying start💥#ICCMensU19WC | #INDvZIM 👉 LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/ty11gF03Wh pic.twitter.com/tEXWCDWeuA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 27, 2026







Calls For Vaibhav To Make India Debut

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued scoring runs consistently and his coach Manish Ojha feels that he is ready to atleast make India debut in T20 format.

“In my opinion, he’s absolutely ready, at least for the Indian T20 team. Look at the IPL most bowlers he faced were international bowlers, and the rest were top domestic bowlers. He was executing his shots beautifully against them. It’s up to the BCCI to decide, but in my view, he’s ready for T20Is and even ODIs. Given the way he’s playing, he should be given a chance sooner rather than later. It would be a record for India and a huge encouragement for a young player,” Ojha told India Today earlier.

“He’ll handle it easily. He was part of the Rising Stars Asia Cup, and even there, he stood out. He played with some established India stars in the team led by Jitesh Sharma, but didn’t he stand out?” Manish added.

“In the IPL, he played in front of massive crowds, as loud and intense as any India match. But he played normally, stuck to his game, and didn’t show hesitation, nervousness or anxiety. He was completely calm. I’m 100 per cent sure he’ll handle the pressure at the international level as well,” the coach added.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO