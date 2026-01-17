LIVE TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Saurashtra vs Vidharbha LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Vijay Hazare Match On TV And Online

The Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match is on January 18 (Sunday).

January 17, 2026 17:29:25 IST

The final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played between Vidarbha and Saurashtra. Both teams will be looking to win the title after putting in strong performances throughout the tournament.
Vidarbha and Saurashtra have played very good cricket so far, which makes the final an exciting match to watch. Many players have played important roles in helping their teams reach the final. For Saurashtra, Harvik Desai has been in excellent form with the bat and is the team’s top run-scorer with 561 runs. Vishvaraj Jadeja has also made valuable contributions.
With both teams in good form and full of quality players, the final is expected to be a close and thrilling contest as they fight for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

When is the Saurashtra  vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match?

The Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match is on January 18 (Sunday).



When is the Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match will start ?

The Saurashtra   vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match will start on 1:30 PM. The toss is on 1:00 PM

Where will the Saurashtra  vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match be played?

The Saurashtra   vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match  will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.

How can I watch the Saurashtra  vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match?

The Saurashtra  vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match will be live on Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on Jiostar app.



Squads 

Vidarbha : Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Ravikumar Samarth, Yash Rathod, Yash Kadam, Rohit Binkar(w), Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey(c), Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh, Parth Rekhade, Darshan Nalkande, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Bhosle, Dipesh Parwani

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (wk/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Parswaraj Rana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 5:29 PM IST
QUICK LINKS