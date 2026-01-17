Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Saurashtra vs Vidharbha LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Vijay Hazare Match On TV And Online

The final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played between Vidarbha and Saurashtra. Both teams will be looking to win the title after putting in strong performances throughout the tournament.

Vidarbha and Saurashtra have played very good cricket so far, which makes the final an exciting match to watch. Many players have played important roles in helping their teams reach the final. For Saurashtra, Harvik Desai has been in excellent form with the bat and is the team’s top run-scorer with 561 runs. Vishvaraj Jadeja has also made valuable contributions.

With both teams in good form and full of quality players, the final is expected to be a close and thrilling contest as they fight for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.







When is the Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match?

The Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match is on January 18 (Sunday).

Back-to-back Vijay Hazare Trophy finals for Vidarbha ❤️ Lost to Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Final, 2023/24.

Defeated Mumbai in SF, 2024/25 and won the title. Lost to Karnataka in VHT Final, 2024/25.

Defeated Karnataka in SF, 2025/26. What next? pic.twitter.com/JN7OBYPlmH — Mayank (@ImMayankB) January 15, 2026







When is the Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match will start ?

The Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match will start on 1:30 PM. The toss is on 1:00 PM

Where will the Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match be played?

The Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru.

How can I watch the Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Match?

The Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final Match will be live on Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on Jiostar app.

HUNDRED FOR VISHVARAJ JADEJA IN VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY SEMI FINAL FOR SAURASHTRA AGAINST PUNJAB AND SELECTORS APPLAUDING #Vijayhazaretrophy pic.twitter.com/qnDWI4ZzWI — Yash Rathi (@YashRathi1845) January 16, 2026







Squads

Vidarbha : Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Ravikumar Samarth, Yash Rathod, Yash Kadam, Rohit Binkar(w), Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey(c), Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh, Parth Rekhade, Darshan Nalkande, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Wadkar, Ganesh Bhosle, Dipesh Parwani

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (wk/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Parswaraj Rana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya

