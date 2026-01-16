Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On Yet Another Hundred, Anmolpreet Singh Notches Up A Ton | WATCH

Prabhsimran Singh missed out another hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after he was undone for 87 off 89 during the semi-final clash against Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Friday. After being put into bat, Punjab were off to a good start as Prabhsimran and Harnoor Singh put 60 runs on the board for the first wicket.

Harnoor departed after Chirag Jani hit a bull’s eye for 33 off 43.

The skipper was then joined by Anmolpreet Singh in the middle and he stitched a partnership of 109 for the second wicket. Prabhsimran’s departure was followed by a couple of more wickets in quick succession. Later, Anmolpreet Singh got to his hundred and helped the side come out of a tricky situation.

