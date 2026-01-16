LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On Yet Another Hundred, Anmolpreet Singh Notches Up A Ton | WATCH

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On Yet Another Hundred, Anmolpreet Singh Notches Up A Ton | WATCH

Prabhsimran Singh was undone for 87 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final match against Saurashtra

Prabhsimran Singh. (Photo Credits: X)
Prabhsimran Singh. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 16, 2026 17:21:26 IST

Prabhsimran Singh missed out another hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after he was undone for 87 off 89 during the semi-final clash against Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Friday. After being put into bat, Punjab were off to a good start as Prabhsimran and Harnoor Singh put 60 runs on the board for the first wicket.

Harnoor departed after Chirag Jani hit a bull’s eye for 33 off 43.

The skipper was then joined by Anmolpreet Singh in the middle and he stitched a partnership of 109 for the second wicket. Prabhsimran’s departure was followed by a couple of more wickets in quick succession. Later, Anmolpreet Singh got to his hundred and helped the side come out of a tricky situation. 

Also Read: ‘You Don’t Just Give Someone National Colours,’ Former South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher Reveals What Young Players Need To Do To Break The Long Queue And Get Picked

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 4:50 PM IST
Tags: Prabhsimran SinghPunjab vs SaurashtraVijay Hazare Trophy

QUICK LINKS