Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On Yet Another Hundred, Anmolpreet Singh Notches Up A Ton | WATCH

Prabhsimran Singh missed out another hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after he was undone for 87 off 89 during the semi-final clash against Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Friday. After being put into bat, Punjab were off to a good start as Prabhsimran and Harnoor Singh put 60 runs on the board for the first wicket.
Harnoor departed after Chirag Jani hit a bull’s eye for 33 off 43.
Superb Stand 🤝
Captain Prabhsimran Singh & Anmolpreet Singh stitched together an excellent 1⃣0⃣9⃣-run stand 🙌
Watch snippets of their partnership 📹
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/xkGgrl7yU7#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/tX5cRVhzp1
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 16, 2026
Athleticism & Accuracy 🎯
Chirag Jani does it all by himself as he pulls off a brilliant run out off his own bowling to break the 60-run opening stand between Prabhsimran Singh & Harnoor Singh 💪
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/xkGgrl7yU7#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/NljwkqRhIv
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 16, 2026
Double Strike ✌️
Ankur Panwar scripting Saurashtra’s comeback with the wickets of Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera in the same over 🙌
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/xkGgrl7yU7#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/M5jOfpEaBJ
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 16, 2026
The skipper was then joined by Anmolpreet Singh in the middle and he stitched a partnership of 109 for the second wicket. Prabhsimran’s departure was followed by a couple of more wickets in quick succession. Later, Anmolpreet Singh got to his hundred and helped the side come out of a tricky situation.
Also Read: ‘You Don’t Just Give Someone National Colours,’ Former South Africa Head Coach Mark Boucher Reveals What Young Players Need To Do To Break The Long Queue And Get Picked
Covering sports for fun. Cricket in whites remains the first love—the kind that teaches patience, rewards nuance, and tells stories over five days rather than five seconds.