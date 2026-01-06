LIVE TV
Virat Kohli’s RCB Teammate Creates History In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Becomes 1st Cricketer To…

Devdutt Padikkal is playing for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, and he is in red-hot form these days

RCB. (Photo: ANI)
RCB. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 6, 2026 17:48:24 IST

Devdutt Padikkal became the first player to score 600-plus runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy thrice. The Karnataka batter achieved the milestone during the game against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad. Earlier he scored a total of 609 runs in 11 matches of the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored 737 runs in seven matches of the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

A total of 10 players scored more than 600 runs in a season

Devdutt for Karnataka in 2019-20,2020-21 and 2025-26

Narayan Jagdeeshan for Tamil in 2022-23

Prithvi Shaw for Mumbai in 2020-21

Karun Nair for Vidharbha in 2024-25

Mayank Agarwal for Karnataka in 2017-18 and 2022-23

Rituraj Gaikwad for Maharashtra in 2021-22 2022-23

Ravikumar for Karnataka in

Sai Sudharshan for Tamil Nadu in 22-23

Dinesh Karthik for Tamil Nadu in 2016-17

Abhinav Mukund for Tamil Nadu 2019-2020







Against Rajasthan, Padikkal once again played a pivotal role, compiling a fluent 91 off 82 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries and two sixes, as he anchored Karnataka’s innings during a commanding 184-run opening stand with skipper Mayank Agarwal.

The pair gave Karnataka a dominant start, laying a solid foundation after Rajasthan chose to field. Padikkal, who has represented India in two Tests and two T20Is, is set to feature for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026.

He was retained by the franchise despite being sidelined midway through last season with a hamstring injury, and a strong campaign could see Padikkal push for a return to the Indian side.

Also Read: Despite Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Absence, Bihar Win Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Final; Defeat Manipur In Title Clash

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 5:47 PM IST
Tags: devdutt-padikkaliplrcbVijay Hazare Trophy

