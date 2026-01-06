Virat Kohli’s RCB Teammate Creates History In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Becomes 1st Cricketer To…

Devdutt Padikkal became the first player to score 600-plus runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy thrice. The Karnataka batter achieved the milestone during the game against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad. Earlier he scored a total of 609 runs in 11 matches of the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored 737 runs in seven matches of the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

A total of 10 players scored more than 600 runs in a season

Devdutt for Karnataka in 2019-20,2020-21 and 2025-26

Narayan Jagdeeshan for Tamil in 2022-23

Prithvi Shaw for Mumbai in 2020-21

Karun Nair for Vidharbha in 2024-25

Mayank Agarwal for Karnataka in 2017-18 and 2022-23

Rituraj Gaikwad for Maharashtra in 2021-22 2022-23

Ravikumar for Karnataka in

Sai Sudharshan for Tamil Nadu in 22-23

Dinesh Karthik for Tamil Nadu in 2016-17

Abhinav Mukund for Tamil Nadu 2019-2020

147 (118) vs Jharkhand

124 (137) vs Kerala

22 (12) vs Tamil Nadu

113 (116) vs Puducherry

108 (120) vs Tripura

91 (82) vs Rajasthan Starboy #devduttpadikkal narrowly misses out on another hundred but still crosses 600 runs in just 6 #VHT games 🔥

pic.twitter.com/DWGtThuoRU — 𝐑𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐡. (@cricket12craze) January 6, 2026







Devdutt Padikkal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: – Hundred in the 1st match.

– Hundred in the 2nd match.

– Hundred in the 4th match.

– Hundred in the 5th match.

– 91(82) in the 6th match. Unreal consistency 🫡🔥 DDP, What a player! 👏#DevduttPadikkal #VHT #VHT2025 pic.twitter.com/as9d6RchpH — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) January 6, 2026







Another day, Another fifty for Devdutt Padikkal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. 👏 This guy is in red-hot form with already 4 100s in his first 5 innings in VHT this season. 💪🔥#DevduttPadikkal #VijayHazareTrophy #VijayHazareTrophy2025 #VHT #VHT2025 pic.twitter.com/zIqOq7boRU — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) January 6, 2026







Against Rajasthan, Padikkal once again played a pivotal role, compiling a fluent 91 off 82 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries and two sixes, as he anchored Karnataka’s innings during a commanding 184-run opening stand with skipper Mayank Agarwal.

The pair gave Karnataka a dominant start, laying a solid foundation after Rajasthan chose to field. Padikkal, who has represented India in two Tests and two T20Is, is set to feature for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2026.

He was retained by the franchise despite being sidelined midway through last season with a hamstring injury, and a strong campaign could see Padikkal push for a return to the Indian side.

