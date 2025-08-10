Viktor Gyokeres Finally Scores, But Arsenal’s Magic Man Was Someone Else Against Athletic Bilbao!

The pre season workouts by Arsenal have been adorned with glitz as they thrashed Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at Club Friendly. This victory gave them the much needed boost after earlier hiccups in its summer program.

Quick match recap

The goal was scored in the 35th minute when late arriving in the summer Viktor Gyokeres scored a goal for the Gunners. The 64 million striker who netted his first goal at Emirates with a typical header off the post on a well delivered cross by his new team mate Martin Zubimendi lit up the Emirates fans. Zubimendi, himself gave a composed midfield presence and this was one great piece of business as he is paid about 56 million pounds by Real Sociedad. A minute later Arsenal doubled the lead. Bukayo Saka, once quick to pounce on defender miscues scampers in an open goal into the back of the net. His goal capped an incisive spell of forward pressure and heralded the threat Saka is going to cause on the fringe.

Arsenal maintained its control and Athletic Bilbao started withering. Then later replacement Kai Havertz added the cherry on the top with neat finishing of the goal to make the score rather nice round and occasion to make his first good performance at the Emirates Cup of the German Kai Havertz. Arsenal defended very coherently. The back of the back comprising William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhanes and David Raya among others contained very little pressure and this situation gave the team control that it had never been able to achieve previously. There was an additional bonus game allotted as a penalty shoot out at the end of the match which Arsenal won 6-5 and exited to a playing great game in fun.

Previous defeats

Such a win is indicative of a wider reversal. Arsenal were coming off straight preseason defeats by Tottenham and Villarreal and it was a worry going into the first game of the Premier League season. This decisive victory however, will enable them to enter into the new season in high spirits. Interestingly, this was the first ever game that these two men face off in the case of their two teams. Athletic Bilbao had come into the game with a poor run of form in preseason games as they had lost in five consecutive friendlies. It is a great tradition that the Emirates cup Arsenal has eight times winner trophy including the recent wins on Spanish outfits like Sevilla, Lyon and Monaco. After a summer spend of over 200 million pounds and most of the key acquisitions cutting a fine figure during training and during match action as well, the Mikel Arteta squad seems to be all set to start the Premier League season, it begins with a high interest journey to the Old Trafford, to lock horns with Manchester United.

