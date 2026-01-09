LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli has been in an incredible form in One-Day format having hit 6 50+ scores. He had a couple of disappointing outings during the Australia tour but made a brilliant come back to end the Tour DownUnder with a fantastic half-century.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 9, 2026 13:54:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

You Might Be Interested In

Virat Kohli will be back in action in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The star Indian batter has started the preparations and even posted about it on his social media handles.

Kohli has been in a terrific form in One-Day format having hit 6 50+ scores. He had a couple of disappointing outings during the Australia tour but made a brilliant come back to end the Tour DownUnder with a fantastic half-century. Later, he continued his batting form against South Africa at home as Kohli notched up two tons on the trot and followed it with a brisk fifty.

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian batter then made a return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and celebrated it with another hundred against Andhra and a fifty against Gujarat. 







The three-match ODI series begins on Sunday (January 11) in Baroda. The Men In Blue dominated South Africa in the ODI series winning the series 2-1 and will look to continue momentum in the fixtures against the Kiwis. 

The two teams will then move to Rajkot for the second ODI on January 14 while the third and final clash will take place on January 18 in Indore.

New Zealand are also scheduled to play a five-match T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The series starts on January 21 in Nagpur. 

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed. 

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (capt), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kule Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Beams After Jay Shah Calls Him ‘India Captain’ Despite Shubman Gill Taking Over, Priceless Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 1:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandt20 world cup 2026virat kohli’

RELATED News

‘Have Been Really Exhausted From Overplaying’: Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up On Packed Schedule

Rohit Sharma Beams After Jay Shah Calls Him ‘India Captain’ Despite Shubman Gill Taking Over, Priceless Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

BCCI Reveals Tilak Varma’s Injury Status After Recent T20 Setback for Team India

‘Can’t Have ICC Events Every Year’: Former CSK Batter Robin Uthappa Calls For Preserving ‘Novelty’ Of World Championships

‘Deeply Sorry For Letting Down My Teammates, Coaches And Supporters’: Harry Brook Issues Apology, Fined Rs 36 Lakh For…

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

‘Bhabiji Ji Ghar Par Hain’ Makes Big-Screen Debut: First Poster OUT, Release Date And Star Cast Revealed

Delhi Shivers On Season’s Coldest Day; Noida And Gurugram Witness Unexpected Winter Rain, Alerting Residents Nationwide

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz After AP Dhillon Concert Controversy: Netizens Flood Social Media With Mixed Reactions

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Packed ‘Perfect Daughter-In-Law,’ Takes On Goons With Guns

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai’s Demographic Debate Intensifies as Allegations Over Slum Regularisation Put MVA Under Scrutiny

The Chemistry of Love: Actors Who Make Romance Feel Real

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH
Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH
Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH
Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

QUICK LINKS