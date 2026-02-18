LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026

Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma prepares for the India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup clash with a destructive net session in Ahmedabad. After two ducks and a health scare, the opener aims to find his first runs of the tournament before the Super 8 stage.

Watch Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 (Image Source:X)
Watch Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 (Image Source:X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: February 18, 2026 09:42:25 IST

Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026

India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma came into the limelight on Tuesday during a high-intensity net session in Ahmedabad. 

The left-hander unleashed a barrage of towering hits. Before India’s last Group A game of the T20 World Cup 2026 against Netherlands on February 18, 2026, Sharma was out on the pitch for over an hour, focusing mainly on the spinners as he worked to get into the groove.

Since India has already made it to the Super 8s, this last group stage fixture is being considered as the ideal “launchpad” for Abhishek to get the explosive touch back that had made him the star of the pre-tournament series against New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma’s Ahmedabad Grind

The optional net session on the eve of the match was absolutely tense for the young southpaw, who seemed obsessed with his range against the slower bowlers. This was the time when Abhishek kept on hitting boundaries at cow corner and extra cover, thus challenging himself even more against the mystery spin of Varun Chakaravarthy. Head coach Gautam Gambhir stood looking intently as Abhishek once again entered his signature “destruction mode, ” launching several shots into the unoccupied orange seats at the world’s largest stadium.

Here is the video:

T20 World Cup Struggle of Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma came into the tournament as the No.1 T20I batter, but his World Cup debut has been rough. He hasn’t scored a single run yet. First, he got out on the very first ball against the USA.

Then, in that tense game against Pakistan in Colombo, the 25-year-old lasted just four balls before heading back to the pavilion. In between those two tough outings, he had to sit out the Namibia match because of a nasty stomach infection. It’s been one setback after another, and his momentum just isn’t there right now.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 9:42 AM IST
Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026

Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026
Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026
Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026
Watch: Abhishek Sharma Heats up Net Session With Powerful Hits – India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS