Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

Former football icon David Beckham has broken his public silence on parenting and “mistakes” made on social media just days after his son Brooklyn Beckham posted an explosive statement accusing his parents of controlling his life and ruining his wedding.

Beckham, 50, was in Davos, Switzerland, attending the World Economic Forum when he both addressed the topic indirectly on television and later dodged direct questions from reporters about Brooklyn.

David Beckham Dodges Question About Brooklyn in Davos

David Beckham made his first public appearance since Brooklyn Beckham’s six-part Instagram statement went viral, but he declined to answer questions about the family rift.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20, Beckham smiled for the cameras and continued with his official schedule. When journalists from Sky News asked, “David, do you have a message for Brooklyn this morning?” and “Are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?”, he walked on without responding.

David Beckham ignores questions about his son Brooklyn following his statement renouncing his parents yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KMqIXq59py — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2026







According to People, Beckham avoided eye contact and offered no comment, sparking online reactions over what many described as an “awkward” moment amid the ongoing Beckham family feud.

Beckham Breaks Silence on ‘Mistakes’ on Social Media

Earlier in the day, Beckham appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he opened up about parenting in the age of social media comments widely seen as a subtle reference to Brooklyn’s viral post.

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media… for the good and for the bad,” Beckham said. “What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous.”

He added that his children have “made mistakes” online but insisted that learning from those moments is part of growing up.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids,” he said. “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s Bombshell Statement Against Parents

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, shocked fans after posting a lengthy six-page statement on Instagram accusing his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling him “his entire life” and putting “Brand Beckham” above his well-being.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He also claimed his parents tried to “ruin” his marriage to actress and heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham and said his anxiety disappeared after stepping away from the family.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he added. “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

Wedding Drama and ‘Humiliation’ Claims

In his statement, Brooklyn accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of humiliating him at his 2022 wedding by dancing inappropriately during his first dance with Nicola.

“I had never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote.

He also alleged that disagreements over the wedding were part of a larger pattern of control and manipulation by his parents.

Brooklyn Says He Doesn’t Want to Reconcile

Brooklyn made it clear he does not want to mend his relationship with his parents at this time.

“All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family,” he wrote. “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation.”

The eldest Beckham son also claimed his parents have been “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz, even before their wedding.

Public Reactions Pour In

Social media erupted after videos of David Beckham ignoring questions in Davos surfaced online. While some users sympathised with the football legend, others criticised him for not addressing his son’s emotional claims.

“This is heartbreaking to watch,” one user commented. Another wrote, “No matter how famous you are, family pain is family pain.”

The Beckham family feud shows no signs of cooling down, with Brooklyn standing firm on his decision to distance himself and David Beckham refusing to engage publicly on the matter.

As Beckham continues his commitments at the World Economic Forum, attention remains firmly fixed on whether either side will take steps toward reconciliation or whether the rift will deepen further in the public eye.

