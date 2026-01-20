LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices Australia Gun Laws Abhay Kumar ali khamenei ChatGPT murder Jana Nayagan Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U Champagne prices
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

David Beckham awkwardly ignores questions about son Brooklyn amid family feud after his explosive Instagram statement goes viral.

David Beckham awkwardly ignores questions about son Brooklyn. (Photo: X)
David Beckham awkwardly ignores questions about son Brooklyn. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 20, 2026 20:07:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

Former football icon David Beckham has broken his public silence on parenting and “mistakes” made on social media just days after his son Brooklyn Beckham posted an explosive statement accusing his parents of controlling his life and ruining his wedding.

You Might Be Interested In

Beckham, 50, was in Davos, Switzerland, attending the World Economic Forum when he both addressed the topic indirectly on television and later dodged direct questions from reporters about Brooklyn.

David Beckham Dodges Question About Brooklyn in Davos

David Beckham made his first public appearance since Brooklyn Beckham’s six-part Instagram statement went viral, but he declined to answer questions about the family rift.

You Might Be Interested In

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 20, Beckham smiled for the cameras and continued with his official schedule. When journalists from Sky News asked, “David, do you have a message for Brooklyn this morning?” and “Are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?”, he walked on without responding.



According to People, Beckham avoided eye contact and offered no comment, sparking online reactions over what many described as an “awkward” moment amid the ongoing Beckham family feud.

Beckham Breaks Silence on ‘Mistakes’ on Social Media

Earlier in the day, Beckham appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he opened up about parenting in the age of social media comments widely seen as a subtle reference to Brooklyn’s viral post.

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media… for the good and for the bad,” Beckham said. “What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous.”

He added that his children have “made mistakes” online but insisted that learning from those moments is part of growing up.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids,” he said. “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s Bombshell Statement Against Parents

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, shocked fans after posting a lengthy six-page statement on Instagram accusing his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of controlling him “his entire life” and putting “Brand Beckham” above his well-being.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He also claimed his parents tried to “ruin” his marriage to actress and heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham and said his anxiety disappeared after stepping away from the family.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he added. “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

Wedding Drama and ‘Humiliation’ Claims

In his statement, Brooklyn accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of humiliating him at his 2022 wedding by dancing inappropriately during his first dance with Nicola.

“I had never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote.

He also alleged that disagreements over the wedding were part of a larger pattern of control and manipulation by his parents.

Brooklyn Says He Doesn’t Want to Reconcile

Brooklyn made it clear he does not want to mend his relationship with his parents at this time.

“All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family,” he wrote. “My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation.”

The eldest Beckham son also claimed his parents have been “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz, even before their wedding.

Public Reactions Pour In

Social media erupted after videos of David Beckham ignoring questions in Davos surfaced online. While some users sympathised with the football legend, others criticised him for not addressing his son’s emotional claims.

“This is heartbreaking to watch,” one user commented. Another wrote, “No matter how famous you are, family pain is family pain.”

The Beckham family feud shows no signs of cooling down, with Brooklyn standing firm on his decision to distance himself and David Beckham refusing to engage publicly on the matter.

As Beckham continues his commitments at the World Economic Forum, attention remains firmly fixed on whether either side will take steps toward reconciliation or whether the rift will deepen further in the public eye.

ALSO READ: When Will Jana Nayagan Release? Madras High Court Reserves Orders On CBFC’s UA Certificate Appeal For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 8:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Beckham family feudbrooklyn beckhamdavid beckhamDavid Beckham news

RELATED News

WPL 2026: Who is Vaishnavi Sharma? Mumbai Indians Sign 20-Year-Old Spinner as Injury Replacement

Who Is Mahli Beardman? 20-Year-Old Bowler Who Scalped Steve Smith’s Wicket During BBL Clash

BBL: Babar Azam Takes A Blinder During The Clash Against Perth Scorchers, Later Gets Out For Duck | WATCH

Good News For Team India As Star Batter Inches Closer To Full Fitness; Check All Details

IND Vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Vs New Zealand

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

Any Strike On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Means ‘Decalaration Of War’, Iran’s Parliament Warns Of Jihad If Supreme Leader Is Attacked

When Will Jana Nayagan Release? Madras High Court Reserves Orders On CBFC’s UA Certificate Appeal For Thalapathy Vijay’s Film

The Bharat Music Experience Announces Strategic Partners to Elevate India’s Unified Music Ecosystem

How Rupeezy Is Helping Indian Investors Navigate Today’s Complex Market Landscape

Streaming Wars Escalate As Netflix Makes $82.7 Billion All-Cash Bid For Warner Bros, Shuts Out Paramount

Strategy To Boost UK education Abroad In Major £40Bn Growth Drive

Viral Video: Neighbour Secretly Records Woman Dancing With Husband’s Friend At Home, Call Cops Over ‘Mujra’; Illegal Video Triggers Outrage Online

Tata Projects Selected as EPC Partner for SAF One’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project

Australia Passes Tighter Gun Restrictions And Anti-Hate Speech Law Weeks After Tragic Bondi Beach Shooting, How Does It Differ From The US

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral
Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral
Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral
Watch: Amid Family Feud, David Beckham Awkwardly Ignores Question About Son Brooklyn After His Bombshell Statement Against Parents Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS