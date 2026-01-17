WATCH: Pakistan’s Ali Raza Dismissed In Bizarre ‘Brain-Fade’ Run-Out Against England In U19 World Cup 2026

England Under-19 started their World Cup journey with a strong 37-run victory over Pakistan Under-19 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Friday. The match had an unusual ending when Pakistan batter Ali Raza was run out due to a moment of poor awareness.

Strange incident happened in the 47th over of Pakistan’s chase

The strange incident happened in the 47th over of Pakistan’s chase. Momin Qamar played the ball into the field and called for a single. Ali Raza completed the run and reached the striker’s end safely. However, while trying to dodge the throw coming in from the fielder, Raza stepped outside his crease without realising the danger. The ball went straight to the wicketkeeper, and England captain Thomas Rew reacted quickly. He removed the bails before Raza could get back into his crease. Even though Raza tried to return in time, he was clearly out, leaving Pakistan stunned.

England had earlier posted a total of 210 runs on a pitch that was difficult for batting. The surface offered help to the bowlers, and scoring runs was never easy. England’s batters showed patience and discipline to reach a competitive score.

In their bowling effort, England kept tight control from the start. Pakistan lost wickets regularly and failed to build any strong partnerships. Fast bowler Alex Green gave England the perfect beginning by dismissing both Pakistan openers early. His early breakthroughs put Pakistan under pressure, and the rest of the England bowlers maintained that pressure with consistent lines and lengths.

This was highly unprofessional and careless from a Pakistani batsman. A needless run out at a crucial moment followed by a match defeat is simply unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/po5qxDUdqP — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) January 17, 2026







At one stage, Pakistan were struggling badly at 85 for six, and the match seemed all but over. Captain Farhan Yousaf then showed great calm and responsibility, scoring 65 runs off 86 balls. He tried to steady the innings and keep Pakistan’s hopes alive. However, he did not receive enough support from the remaining batters, and the required run rate kept rising. As a result, Pakistan were unable to recover, and England comfortably defended their total.

Earlier in the match, England’s innings began steadily, with Ben Dawkins providing a solid start at the top. Pakistan’s bowlers fought back well and picked up wickets at regular intervals to slow England down. Caleb Falconer then played a vital knock of 66 runs, helping England reach a respectable total. Pakistan leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain was impressive with the ball, finishing with figures of three wickets for 42 runs.

Looking ahead, Pakistan, who are placed in Group B, will face Scotland at the same venue on January 19. England will next take on hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday, aiming to continue their winning start.

Also Read : ‘Manchester United Isn’t Soulless’: Newly Appointed Coach Michael Carrick Says Club Retains Magic And Identity At Carrington