Watch: Prasidh Krishna’s Reaction As Mohammed Siraj Drops Crucial Catch Of Harry Brook

Harry Brook was on 19 runs when he tried a big shot against Prasidh Krishna, but missed and the ball went to Mohammed Siraj near the boundary. Siraj caught it cleanly but lost balance and touched the boundary rope, so the catch did not count.

Published: August 3, 2025 18:23:42 IST

Harry Brook was batting on 19 runs from 21 balls when he tried to hit a big shot against Prasidh Krishna on the first ball of the 35th over in England’s second innings on Sunday (August 3). But the right-handed batter did not hit the ball properly and it went straight to Mohammed Siraj near the boundary.

Mohammed Siraj Drops Important Catch

Mohammed Siraj, who is very good fielder for India, caught the ball very well. But after catching, he lost balance and touched the boundary rope with ball in his hand. Because of this, catch did not count and Harry Brook got six runs instead of getting out.

This was very important moment in match. Harry Brook got chance to continue batting and Prasidh Krishna was shocked to see the catch missed. Krishna’s reaction after this mistake became very popular on social media.

Prasidh Krishna’s Reaction and Team’s Sadness

There is a video going viral on internet where Akash Deep was about to celebrate wicket but then stopped suddenly and looked sad and disappointed. This shows how much Indian players were upset because of this missed chance.

England needs to score 374 runs in second innings to win the fifth Test against India at The Oval. If they win this match, England will take 3-1 lead in series. On Saturday evening, England scored 50 runs but lost wicket of Zak Crawley. Crawley was clean bowled by Siraj on last ball of day three.

England Batting and Important Wickets

On Sunday morning, England batsmen added 114 runs in 24.1 overs but lost two wickets. Ben Duckett scored 54 runs before caught by KL Rahul off Akash Deep bowling. Ollie Pope made 27 runs but was out LBW by Siraj.

At end of first session on day 4, Joe Root was batting on 23 runs and Harry Brook scored 38 runs from 30 balls. England was looking good but Indian bowlers were fighting hard.

Mohammed Siraj dropping Harry Brook’s catch was big moment in match. It gave England big boost and left Prasidh Krishna and others very shocked. This Test match is very close and every run and wicket is very important now. Both teams are fighting hard to win the match and series. Fans are watching very excitedly to see what happens next.

