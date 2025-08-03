Where Did WCL Go Wrong? Owner Shares Insights On India-Pakistan Match Cancellation

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) found itself at the center of controversy after the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match was abruptly cancelled. WCL owner Harshit Tomar has now spoken out, defending the decision to schedule the game and expressing his disappointment over how events unfolded.

India vs Pakistan Clash: Why It Was Cancelled

Tomar questioned the backlash, pointing out that India and Pakistan are set to play each other in the upcoming Women’s World Cup and the Asia Cup. He emphasized that the intention wasn’t political but purely cricket-based.

Former Indian players including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan withdrew just a day before the game, which forced the organisers to call off the match.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded strongly. On August 3, it announced that its players would be banned from all future editions of the WCL, accusing the league of being “biased” and questioning its “sporting integrity.”

WCL Had ECB Approval and Long-Term Planning

Tomar explained that everything for the WCL had been planned months in advance.

“We are going ahead with the tournament in England, which means that everything was taken care of 8-10 months in advance. Our schedule was revealed in December. The Champions Trophy was played in February,” Tomar said.

He also spoke about the situation in Pahalgam, referencing the aftermath of the attack and how sports were slowly resuming between the two countries.

“I cannot express my sadness at what happened in Pahalgam. We supported Operation Sindoor. The war happened and then it was stopped. Then, the sports between the two countries started to get normal,” Tomar said.

Tomar Defends Intent, Points to Women’s World Cup

Tomar reiterated that he would follow the Indian government’s directions but still didn’t understand why the match was seen as controversial.

“The Women’s World Cup is soon going to happen. India will take on Pakistan there. Asia Cup chatter is also there. You tell me, where were we wrong in wanting to go ahead with the match? It was next to impossible for me to change things at the last minute,” Tomar said.

He added that all permissions were in place, including from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“We had all the permissions from the ECB. Cricket is an emotion. As the match got close, people realised the reality of India playing against Pakistan. They started to express their emotions,” Tomar added.

Emotional Appeal from WCL Owner Over Backlash

Tomar also touched on the criticism directed towards him and his team. He defended himself and the spirit of Indian cricket.

“I felt really bad. You raised questions about me; I get that. But you raised questions on Yuvraj Singh, who was battling cancer and still he played the World Cup. We are Indians, we are emotional,” Tomar said.

The PCB’s decision came after India refused to play both the group-stage match and semifinal against Pakistan, sticking to the national stance against sporting ties with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack.

