Home > Sports > Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test

Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test

The players and spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground paid their respects to the Bondi Beach attack victims on Sunday

In a powerful pre-match ceremony, survivors and first responders were welcomed onto the field. (Photo Credits: X)
In a powerful pre-match ceremony, survivors and first responders were welcomed onto the field. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 4, 2026 16:12:18 IST

Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test

The fans and the players from both ends paid their respects to the Bondi Beach attack victims on Sunday ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test. 

In a powerful pre-match ceremony, survivors and first responders were welcomed onto the field through a guard of honour formed by cricketers from Australia and England. 

The crowd rose to its feet as Ahmed Al Ahmed, one of the heroes of the attack, walked out to a sustained ovation.

“Thank you everybody, thank you for sharing our gratitude for the incredible service that these individuals and many others provided,” the ground announcer said as applause rang out around the stadium.

“We thank you all for your continued care for our community in response to this tragedy. Thank you.”











First responders who attended the SCG tribute

Brett Simpson, intensive care paramedic, NSW Ambulance

Andrew Bibby, intensive care paramedic, NSW Ambulance

Cole Shanahan, detective sergeant, NSW Police

Paul Drinias, senior constable, NSW Police

Dr Matthew Oliver, co-director of trauma, Royal Prince Alfred hospital

Dr Rachael Wilkes, emergency registrar, St Vincent’s hospital

Leah Trend, lifeguard, Bondi Surf Life Saving Club

Scott Gibbons, lifeguard, North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club

Daniel McLaughlin, coordinator, Waverley lifeguards

Jackson Doolan, lifeguard, Waverley lifeguards

Naomi Or, registered nurse

Vladimir Kotlyar, unit deputy commander (rescue) and chaplain, SES

Chaya Dadon

Ahmed al-Ahmed

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 4:12 PM IST
Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test

Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test
Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test
Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test
Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test

