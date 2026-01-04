Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test

The fans and the players from both ends paid their respects to the Bondi Beach attack victims on Sunday ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

In a powerful pre-match ceremony, survivors and first responders were welcomed onto the field through a guard of honour formed by cricketers from Australia and England.

The crowd rose to its feet as Ahmed Al Ahmed, one of the heroes of the attack, walked out to a sustained ovation.

“Thank you everybody, thank you for sharing our gratitude for the incredible service that these individuals and many others provided,” the ground announcer said as applause rang out around the stadium.

“We thank you all for your continued care for our community in response to this tragedy. Thank you.”

The SCG rises as one to acknowledge the first responders and community heroes who bravely acted during the Bondi attack 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HUl7M34Lcx — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 3, 2026







First responders during the Bondi tragedy receive a guard of honour at the SCG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vluSFCOeJM — ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2026







The SCG paid tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach attack, with a guard of honour for the heroes who helped those in need in the aftermath of the shooting ❤️ (via @cricketcomau)pic.twitter.com/gFIGps5wGL — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 3, 2026







A special moment at the SCG this morning honouring victims, first responders and community members for their service during the Bondi attack. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/LQHVfmxisQ — Cricket NSW (@CricketNSW) January 4, 2026







Today, prior to the start of play at the Fifth Ashes Test at the SCG, we paused to honour the incredible first responders and community heroes who bravely stepped forward during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack and have supported those impacted since. Organisations recognised… pic.twitter.com/UAl26ru7Ja — NSW Jewish Board of Deputies (@NSWJBD) January 4, 2026







First responders who attended the SCG tribute

Brett Simpson, intensive care paramedic, NSW Ambulance

Andrew Bibby, intensive care paramedic, NSW Ambulance

Cole Shanahan, detective sergeant, NSW Police

Paul Drinias, senior constable, NSW Police

Dr Matthew Oliver, co-director of trauma, Royal Prince Alfred hospital

Dr Rachael Wilkes, emergency registrar, St Vincent’s hospital

Leah Trend, lifeguard, Bondi Surf Life Saving Club

Scott Gibbons, lifeguard, North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club

Daniel McLaughlin, coordinator, Waverley lifeguards

Jackson Doolan, lifeguard, Waverley lifeguards

Naomi Or, registered nurse

Vladimir Kotlyar, unit deputy commander (rescue) and chaplain, SES

Chaya Dadon

Ahmed al-Ahmed

