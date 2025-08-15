LIVE TV
Watch: Tendulkar Family Welcomes Saaniya Chandhok At Sara's Pilates Academy Launch Event

Watch: Tendulkar Family Welcomes Saaniya Chandhok At Sara’s Pilates Academy Launch Event

Arjun Tendulkar is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, a veterinary technician, and the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The star has recently attended a Pilates Academy opening by Sara Tendulkar where she joined the Tendulkar family and this has led people to speculate that they are planning a wedding.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 15, 2025 16:55:48 IST

Tendulkar family is soon to have another addition as it has been confirmed that Arjun Tendulkar is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. The relationship of the couple which was a secret before has ventured into the public arena and everyone is wondering who is the woman that has won the heart of Arjun.

Sara Tendulkar’s Pilates Academy launch in Mumbai

The current rumor surrounding Saaniya Chandhok was intensified by a new video of her in attendance of a special family event. This was during the opening of her Pilates Academy by Sara Tendulkar in the Andheri district of Mumbai, just after her academy had succeeded in Dubai.

Videos on Instagram of the event depict Saaniya standing together with the family in the celebration. There was also the warm banter between her and the Tendulkars, which led to the increasing gossip that she was to be part of the inner circle of the cricketing legend.

Saaniya Chandhok’s family background and career

Saaniya belongs to a very stable business family in Mumbai. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai who plays a major role in the hospitality and food industry in the city. The Ghai family owns the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery, an ice cream brand that is popular in the market.

Saaniya is a Mumbai vet tech. She is also an entrepreneur and a Designated Partner and a Director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. Her company also matches her interest in animal services and care, which makes her respectable in her own profession.

Arjun Tendulkar’s cricket journey and IPL career

Son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun is a left arm fast bowler and is playing domestic cricket in Goa. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he plays for Mumbai Indians, where his talent and dedication continue to gain recognition.

Arjun Tendulkar also proves to be a huge financial success. Approximately, his net-worth is estimated to be about Rs 22 crore, where a big part of it is his IPL earnings. Mumbai Indians bought him in 2021 and 2022 at Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh respectively.

Tendulkar family moments with Saaniya Chandhok

Old pictures have been unearthed over the years of Saaniya Chandhok with Arjun Tendulkar and the rest of the Tendulkar family. The recent video of the launch of Sara Pilates Academy has further increased the speculation of the couple getting married.

Saaniya seems to be fitting well in the Tendulkar household with her deep family roots and strong professional background and visibly at ease in their circle. Even though the wedding date has not been announced officially, the type of reception that she has received is a pointer to what to expect.

Cricket pitches to family landmarks, the path of Arjun Tendulkar now appears all set to take a more personal twist- one that is likely to bring the Tendulkar family into the official arms of Saaniya Chandhok soon.

