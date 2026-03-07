T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Seen Introducing Mahieka Sharma to Gautam Gambhir in Viral Video – BCCI Rule Broken?

Hardik Pandya has been the top performer for the Indian team in their road to the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The star all-rounder has been among the headlines for his antics off the field as well.

Recently, fans have been reacting to the presence of Pandya’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, in the stands and with the team during travelling between cities. A video has gone viral now on social media platforms where the Indian all-rounder is introducing his girlfriend to the Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Watch Video: Hardik Pandya introduces Mahieka Sharma to Gautam Gambhir









While the date of the video is unknown, Gautam Gambhir and Hardik Pandya appear to be in line for a security check at the airport while travelling between cities in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

However, the video has drawn some criticism from the fans regarding whether Pandya has broken the BCCI’s ‘No WAGs’ rule. The No WAG rule states that the players should not be accompanied by their wives or girlfriends during tours and series for more than a stipulated period of time.

Has Hardik Pandya broken BCCI’s ‘No WAGs’ rule?

The No WAG rule stated that for a tour of more than 45 days, the families of players can stay with them for up to two weeks. However, the only exception to this rule is that the players are allowed to make special arrangements for their family members or partners who are accompanying them on the tour.

There has been no communication from the BCCI regarding the situation. While there have been speculations on social media, there are chances that Mahieka stayed at a different hotel and not in the same one where the Indian team is staying.

