Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

India pacer Mohammed Shami’s put up a brilliant show for Bengal against Services in the Ranji Trophy fixture as the right-arm bowler scalped a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help his team clinch a crucial and massive win.

Bengal had handed a follow-on to Services after bundling them out for 186 in reply to their 519. The script didn’t really change much in the second innings as well as Shami rattled the opposition with his express pace. He provided the first breakthrough after sending Shubham Rohilla back in the hut for 0.

Shami’s other scalps included the dismissals of Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Vineet Dhankar and Arjun Sharma. While he returned with a figures of 5/51 in 16 overs in the second innings, he also picked up a couple in the first eventually ending with a total of 7 wickets in the match to his name.

The 35-year-old fast bowler hasn’t played for India since March 2025 but has been knocking the selectors’ doors with some brilliant performances in the domestic circuit. In 7 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shami picked up 16 wickets while had 15 dismissals to his name in 7 Vijay Hazare Trophy.







Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier said, “I don’t have an update. I think he has not played a lot of cricket in the last 2-3 years. I think he’s played one match for Bengal and one for the Duleep Trophy. So as a performer, we know what he can do, but he will need to play some cricket.”

Shami then responded that he was totally fit and available for selection. “Whether I get selected or not is not in my hands. The decision of selection is taken by the selection committee, the captain and the coach. If they want to select or give more time, it’s in their hands. But I am ready,” said Shami.

“My practice is going well, my fitness is going well. I’ll try to do much better because the more time you spend away from the ground, you need to be motivated more. You have to do more hard work,” he had further added.

But Agarkar emphasised that Shami’s fitness was the only concern and that’s why he wasn’t added to the team for the England tour.

“If Shami was here, I would give him an answer. If he is fit, why wouldn’t we have a bowler like Shami? I have had multiple chats with him. Over the last six to eight months, what we have found out is that he wasn’t fit. He wasn’t fit to be picked for the England tour,” Agarkar had explained while talking on NDTV.

