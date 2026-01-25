LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed alex pretti
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

Mohammed Shami put up a stunning show with the ball for Bengal as he scalped a fifer against Services in the Ranji Trophy fixture

Mohammed Shami bags five-wicket haul for Bengal. (Photo Credits: X)
Mohammed Shami bags five-wicket haul for Bengal. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 25, 2026 14:45:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

You Might Be Interested In

India pacer Mohammed Shami’s put up a brilliant show for Bengal against Services in the Ranji Trophy fixture as the right-arm bowler scalped a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help his team clinch a crucial and massive win.

Bengal had handed a follow-on to Services after bundling them out for 186 in reply to their 519. The script didn’t really change much in the second innings as well as Shami rattled the opposition with his express pace. He provided the first breakthrough after sending Shubham Rohilla back in the hut for 0.

You Might Be Interested In

Shami’s other scalps included the dismissals of Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Vineet Dhankar and Arjun Sharma. While he returned with a figures of 5/51 in 16 overs in the second innings, he also picked up a couple in the first eventually ending with a total of 7 wickets in the match to his name.

The 35-year-old fast bowler hasn’t played for India since March 2025 but has been knocking the selectors’ doors with some brilliant performances in the domestic circuit. In 7 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shami picked up 16 wickets while had 15 dismissals to his name in 7 Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier said, “I don’t have an update. I think he has not played a lot of cricket in the last 2-3 years. I think he’s played one match for Bengal and one for the Duleep Trophy. So as a performer, we know what he can do, but he will need to play some cricket.”

Shami then responded that he was totally fit and available for selection. “Whether I get selected or not is not in my hands. The decision of selection is taken by the selection committee, the captain and the coach. If they want to select or give more time, it’s in their hands. But I am ready,” said Shami.

“My practice is going well, my fitness is going well. I’ll try to do much better because the more time you spend away from the ground, you need to be motivated more. You have to do more hard work,” he had further added.

But Agarkar emphasised that Shami’s fitness was the only concern and that’s why he wasn’t added to the team for the England tour.

“If Shami was here, I would give him an answer. If he is fit, why wouldn’t we have a bowler like Shami? I have had multiple chats with him. Over the last six to eight months, what we have found out is that he wasn’t fit. He wasn’t fit to be picked for the England tour,” Agarkar had explained while talking on NDTV.

Also Read: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 2:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ajit AgarkarMohammed ShamiRanji Trophy

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

UFC 324 Results: Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett To Claim Interim Lightweight Title; Fans Call It ‘Instant Classic’

WWE Saturday Night Main Event: Sami Zayn Claims No. 1 Contender Status In High-Stakes Encounter — Full Match Results

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns Pakistan With Strict Sanctions If They Follow Bangladesh’s Footsteps

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Ajith Kumar Fans Clash With Thalapathy Vijay Supporters During Mankatha Re-Release? Horrific Visuals Surface, Watch

After 19 Minute 34 Second Video, 3 Minutes 24 Seconds Aarohi Mim Private MMS Leak Claims Go Viral — Is It An Online Scam? The Truth Will Shock You

Crime Or Movie Plot? Nurse In Andhra Pradesh Stages An Accident, Uses HIV-Infected Injection To Target Doctor Wife Of Former Love

What Is Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act And How Does It Plan To Combat Rising Hate Crimes Against Punjabis In The US? Explained

How Much Was Alex Honnold Paid By Netflix To Scale Taipei 101? 40-Year-Old Climbs All 101 Floors Of 1,667-Foot Skyscraper Without Safety Gears

Fans Go Wild After They Spot Akshaye Khanna In Sunny Deol’s Border 2, Get Curious About His Role In Sequel: ‘Nostalgia Bait Hai Dost’

UP Shocker: Shahjahanpur Couple Jumps From Eatery’s First Floor After Alleged Harassment By Right-Wing Group | Video Goes VIRAL

Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

‘Dissent Is Patriotic’: Nayanthara’s Fierce, Serious Avatar REVEALED In Mammootty–Mohanlal Starrer ‘Patriot’

Who Is Vikram Bhatt’s Daughter Krishna Bhatt Sarda? Father-Daughter Booked In Rs 13.5 Crore Fraud Case Shock

Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback
Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback
Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback
Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

QUICK LINKS