Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Arrive in Ahmedabad Before IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH Video

The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning skipper, Rohit Sharma, along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, arrived in Ahmedabad. The former Indian skipper made it to Ahmedabad before the all-important final between India and New Zealand. It will be a sell-out crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Earlier in the day, MS Dhoni had also landed in Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup final. Many fans believe that the presence of former T20 World Cup-winning skippers could be a positive sign for the Indian team. Interestingly, only Dhoni and Rohit have won the T20 World Cup for India.

WATCH: Rohit lands in Ahmedabad before the India vs New Zealand final









Rohit Sharma landed in Ahmedabad barely an hour before the World Cup Final. The former Indian skipper led India to the title in 2024 against South Africa. Rohit was also present at the Wankhede Stadium during India’s semi-final clash against England. Many fans have reacted to their arrival in Ahmedabad as lucky for India.

Rohit Sharma himself has a dark past with the Narendra Modi Stadium. It was at this stadium that the Indian team lost the ODI World Cup final against Australia in 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav’s team ready to create history at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Indian team would be chasing history as they attempt to defeat New Zealand in what would be their first win over the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup. If India goes on to win the clash, they will break multiple records. The records that would be broken if India defeats New Zealand in the final are as follows:

India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times.

India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup back-to-back.

India will become the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home.

