Home > Sports > 'Virat Kohli And I Knew It Was Our Last…': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Winning The T20 World Cup 2024

'Virat Kohli And I Knew It Was Our Last…': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Winning The T20 World Cup 2024

India lifted the T20 World Cup in 2024 for the second time. The Men In Blue won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008 under MS Dhoni's leadership.

India won the T20 World Cup 2024. (Photo Credits: X)
India won the T20 World Cup 2024. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 5, 2025 18:21:58 IST

‘Virat Kohli And I Knew It Was Our Last…’: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Winning The T20 World Cup 2024

India finally ended the trophy drought after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 defeating South Africa in Barbados. This match also turned out to be a final T20I outing for the then captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Sharma has now opened about winning the cup and his special bear-hug with Virat Kohli. 

“There was so much riding on us to take the team through,” Rohit said about the hug. “It’s not that the other guys were not keen or hungry enough, but [we were]… I don’t like to say that word, but the senior-most in that squad. And we have played a lot of cricket together. In fact, when he came into the team, I was only a year old in the team. So, literally, we did everything together, played a lot of cricket together, except for the IPL. And we have seen a lot of setbacks as well with the World Cups. So, for both of us, we knew it was our last T20 World Cup, so it made it even more special,” he added.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team later won the Champions Trophy 2025 adding another trophy in the cabinet. The duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also bid adieu to the Test format and the two are focusing on ODIs. 

Sharma had a good time with the bat in Australia after he notched up a half-century and a hundred. He has scored one fifty against South Africa as well in the on-going series. 

Kohli, on the other hand, had a forgettable time in the first two ODIs after he was dismissed for 0 in both but made a good comeback with half-century against Australia. The flamboyant batter then showed his class in the first two ODIs against South Africa scoring two tons on the trot. The series is levelled at 1-1 with the decider to be scheduled to take place on Saturday. 
 

Also Read: Can Virat Kohli Displace Rohit Sharma From Top Spot In ODI Rankings After 3rd ODI? What Are The Scenarios?

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 6:19 PM IST
'Virat Kohli And I Knew It Was Our Last…': Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Winning The T20 World Cup 2024

