Who Is Salman Qadir? Son of Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir Arrested For Raping House Maid

Salman Qadir, the son of former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir, has been arrested by Lahore Police in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a housemaid. According to a report by Pakboserver.net, which cited a copy of the FIR, Salman allegedly summoned the woman for work and, upon her arrival at his housing society gate, forced her into his car and took her to his farmhouse, where the assault reported took place.

The case has been registered at the Burki Police Station under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Following the complaint, authorities confirmed that Salman Qadir has been charged with rape.

Who Is Salman Qadir?

Slaman Qadir, son of renowned former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir, runs a cricket academy in Lahore where he trains aspiring young cricketers. However, the recent controversy has sparked concern among parents of students enrolled at the academy and cast a shadow over the legacy of the legendary spinner’s family.

Abdul Qadir, who claimed 236 Test wickets and 132 ODI wickets during his distinguished career for Pakistan, passed away in 2019 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 63.

Abdul Qadir Rapes House Maid

In her statement, the victim said that she works as a domestic helper from 9 am to 5 pm and alleged that on January 22, 2026, Salman Qadir, whom she identified as the owner of the house, called her and asked her to come to his farmhouse the next morning for cleaning work.

She claimed that on January 23, around 10 am, after she reached the gate of Green City, Salman Qadir made her sit in his car and took her to his farmhouse near the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy in Newas Barki. “After reaching there, he started molesting me.

He forcibly removed my clothes and committed sexual assault,” the statement read, adding that the accused allegedly raped her “by force,” which she described as a grave injustice, and demanded that strict legal action be taken against him.

