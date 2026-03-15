Who Is Shweta Pundir? RCB’s POCSO-Accused Pacer Yash Dayal Marries Content Creator Ahead of IPL 2026 | Viral Pics

Ahead of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm pacer Yash Dayal has tied the knot with social media influencer Shweta Pundir. This comes on the backdrop of sexual assault allegations on a minor against Dayal, with their marriage reportedly taking place on February 4 in a private ceremony with only relatives attending the same.

Who is Yash Dayal’s wife Shweta Pundir?

The newly-wedded wife of Dayal, Shweta Pundir is a social media influencer and Vlogger, belonging to Delhi, boasting about a staggering 588k followers on the platform. Reportedly, she has also worked as a broadcaster, thereby earning some popularity.

What was Yash Dayal charged with?

It was on July 25, 2025 that the news emerged of Yash Dayal getting booked by Jaipur Police for allegedly raping a minor as a woman from Ghaziabad filed a complaint, weeks before that. The complainant had also accused that a similar incident took place in April that year at a hotel in Jaipur’s Sitapur area. In December 2025, a special POCSO court in Jaipur had rejected the 28-year-old’s anticipatory bail as it decided that the allegations were quite serious.



Yash Dayal married content creator Shweta Pundir on February 4 in an intimate ceremony in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The wedding was attended by close family members and a few friends, and notably no cricketers were present at the event. Earlier in January, the Rajasthan High Court… pic.twitter.com/APfmbtbrrT — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) March 15, 2026







Nevertheless, the Rajasthan High Court provided him interim protection from arrest.

On the cricketing side of things, Dayal, the left-arm seamer played an integral role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title victory in IPL 2025. In 15 matches, he snared 13 scalps but at a lowly average of 36.15. As a potential new-ball bowler, he can make the ball swing both ways and has also grown to become a good death bowler.

The reigning champions will be in action on the first day (March 28, Saturday) of IPL 2026, facing the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Given the state elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam West Bengal and Kerala, the BCCI has announced the schedule only for the first 20 matches.

RCB IPL 2026 squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Vicky Ostwal.

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