Women’s ODI World Cup Final: BCCI Set To Reward Indian Team With Rs 125 Crore Prize Money If…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering a prize of ₹125 crore for the India women’s team if they win the Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will face South Africa Women in the final at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, aiming for a historic victory.

According to reports, the BCCI plans to match the reward given to the men’s team after their T20 World Cup 2024 win.

A BCCI official told the media that the board supports the equal pay policy for men and women, suggesting the women’s team could receive the same prize money if they clinch the title. However, the official added that it would be “inappropriate to make an announcement before the final.”

“The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women, and hence there are a lot of discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won’t be anything less compared to men’s global triumph. But it isn’t nice to make an announcement before they win the Cup,” a BCCI source said.

India last reached the World Cup final in 2017, losing to England by 9 runs. In 2022, they failed to make the semi-finals, finishing fifth with three wins and four losses.

In the ongoing 2025 edition, India began with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, followed by losses to Australia, England, and South Africa.

They bounced back by defeating New Zealand, and after their match against Bangladesh was washed out, India beat Australia in the semifinal to secure their place in the final against South Africa Women.

