WPL 2026, RCB vs MI: Why Is Hayley Matthews Not Playing The Tournament Opener?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians began their WPL 2026 campaign against former champions Roya Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on Friday. Star all-rounder Hayley Matthews, missed out the season-opening clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to illness.

“Unfortunately, Hayley Matthews isn’t playing today as she’s unwell.. We’ve been practicing for the last 10 days, and everyone looks in good touch. We’ve got a well-balanced side, pretty similar to what we’ve had over the last three seasons, so we’re confident heading into the game,” MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss.













RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl first. “Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it’s a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition,” Mandhana said.

“The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment. Everyone’s worked extremely hard, and we’re really excited to get started,” she added.







Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

