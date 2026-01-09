WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Harnaaz Sandhu Light Up Opening Ceremony | WATCH

Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Harnaaz Sandhu entertained the crowd in Mumbai with a stunning performance at the DY Patil Stadium ahead of the first match of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru locked horns with Mumbai Indians where RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first.

“The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment. Everyone’s worked extremely hard, and we’re really excited to get started. We’re going in with six Indian players. Our four overseas players are Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Lauren Bell, and Linsey Smith,” RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said at the toss.

“We’ve been practicing for the last 10 days, and everyone looks in good touch. We’ve got a well-balanced side, pretty similar to what we’ve had over the last three seasons, so we’re confident heading into the game,” MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana(c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

