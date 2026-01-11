LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WPL 2026, RCB vs UP Warriorz Match Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

WPL 2026, RCB vs UP Warriorz Match Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: When, where and how to watch the match live?

RCB. (Photo Credits: WPL/X)
RCB. (Photo Credits: WPL/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 11, 2026 17:19:52 IST

WPL 2026, RCB vs UP Warriorz Match Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against UP Warriorz in the WPL 2026 fixture on Monday. RCB had a dramatic start to the campaign after they clinched a win against Mumbai Indians in a thriller. 

When is WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match?

The WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match is on 12th January 2026. 

Where is WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match?

The WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.









What time is the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match?

The WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match will start at 7:30 pm. Toss at 7:00 pm

How can I watch the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match Match live?



The WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 5:19 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: RCB vs UP WarriorzWPLWPL 2026

WPL 2026, RCB vs UP Warriorz Match Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

QUICK LINKS