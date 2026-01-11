WPL 2026, RCB vs UP Warriorz Match Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Match LIVE

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against UP Warriorz in the WPL 2026 fixture on Monday. RCB had a dramatic start to the campaign after they clinched a win against Mumbai Indians in a thriller.

When is WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match?

The WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match is on 12th January 2026.

Where is WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match?

The WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match is at D.Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

An ode to the #TATAWPL and rise of women’s cricket 🙌 🎥 Actor Varun Dhawan shares his excitement upon witnessing the WPL action and highlights India’s contribution towards the growth of women’s cricket globally 👏 – By @ameyatilak #KhelEmotionKa | @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/nOkgFgNUdh — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 11, 2026

























What time is the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match?

The WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match will start at 7:30 pm. Toss at 7:00 pm

How can I watch the WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match Match live?

The power of belief 🙌

And some 𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 𝙥𝙨𝙮𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜𝙮 😉 🎥 Shreyanka Patil and match-winner Nadine de Klerk recount the final moments of @RCBTweets‘ epic comeback win ❤️ – By @ameyatilak #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionka | #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/HbE0LcZZak — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 10, 2026







The WPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match will be live on Star Sports networks. You can also watch the match on Jiostar.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav Drops Absolute Sitter, Harshit Rana And Shubman Gill Go Through A ‘Can’t Believe’ Moment In 1st IND vs NZ ODI | WATCH