Home > Sports > WWE RAW, 2nd March, 2026 Match Card Revealed; Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee and Other Superstars to Return

WWE RAW, 2nd March, 2026 Match Card Revealed; Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee and Other Superstars to Return

WWE: RAW match card and storylines for 2nd March revealed. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee, and Gunther will return, along with other superstars. Here is a look at the full match card for WWE RAW in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Roman Reigns will be appearing on WWE RAW in Indianapolis, Indiana, adding fuel to his ongoing feud with CM Punk. Image Credit: X/@WWERomanReigns
Roman Reigns will be appearing on WWE RAW in Indianapolis, Indiana, adding fuel to his ongoing feud with CM Punk. Image Credit: X/@WWERomanReigns

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 2, 2026 14:36:09 IST

WWE RAW, 2nd March, 2026 Match Card Revealed; Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee and Other Superstars to Return

The WWE RAW returns to Indianapolis, Indiana, as multiple superstars are expected to make a return following the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber. The Original Tribal Chief (OTC), Roman Reigns, took to social media to criticise CM Punk following his title-defending win against Finn Balor at the Elimination Chamber. Both Reigns and Punk would feature on RAW in Indiana. 

Dominik Mysterio will be defending his Intercontinental Championship for the first time since winning the title against John Cena in November last year at Survivor Series. Dirty Dom would be defending his title against Penta. Apart from the two men’s champions and their challengers, other superstars will also feature on the RAW match card.

Reigns vs Punk Showdown

Having won the Royal Rumble in January, Reigns decided to challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42. A few weeks back, the two superstars faced off on RAW with tensions flaring high. 

Following Punk’s win over Finn Balor, Reigns took a dig at the reigning champion. The comment from the OTC added fuel to the already heated rivalry. Both Reigns and Punk have been announced to appear on the show. 

Dominik defends his IC Title

Dirty Dom will be defending his Intercontinental Championship title against Penta on RAW. Penta defeated El Grande on RAW on the 16th of February to become the number one contender for the title shot. 

AJ Lee Returns as Women’s Intercontinental Champion

After a decade of wait AJ Lee finally has a singles title next to her name. Lee defeated Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. With the title secured, the 38-year-old would be setting her sights on her first WrestleMania appearance since 2015. While no challenger for Lee has been announced, it is expected that the RAW in Indiana could be the perfect opportunity to reveal her opponent. 

Gunther vs Dragon Lee

Since having sent AJ Styles into retirement, Gunther has been on the target list for Dragon Lee. Lee was Styles’ former tag team partner. In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber, Lee attacked Gunther on the previous RAW episode. It was the same episode when Styles was announced as the latest inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame by the Undertaker.

Seth Rollins’ return to be addressed by Pearce

Seth Rollins made an unexpected return at the Elimination Chamber, attacking Logan Paul during the main event. Rollins performed the Stomp on Logan, which resulted in him being pinned and eliminated from having a shot at main eventing WrestleMania. RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, revealed that he would be addressing Rollins’ return live on RAW in Indiana.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:36 PM IST
WWE RAW, 2nd March, 2026 Match Card Revealed; Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Lee and Other Superstars to Return

QUICK LINKS