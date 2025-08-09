LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WWE Star Zoey Stark Opens Up on Injury Struggles: 'Mentally and Physically Exhausted'

WWE star Zoey Stark shared a heartfelt update on her severe knee injury (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 9, 2025 18:23:00 IST

WWE star Zoey Stark has finally broken her silence nearly three months after suffering a severe injury during a match with Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. The 31-year-old tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, forcing her out of the ring for the rest of 2025. In an emotional Instagram update, Stark shared the physical pain and mental challenges she’s faced during her recovery.

The Injury and Recovery Road Ahead

Stark’s injury occurred after she awkwardly landed following a missile dropkick attempt. Medical reports confirmed extensive ligament and cartilage damage, sidelining her for at least eight months. The physical toll has been immense, with Stark revealing she struggles with limited knee mobility, making basic movements frustrating. Despite the setbacks, she remains determined to push through the tough rehab journey.

Battling Physical Pain and Mental Fatigue

In her candid video, Stark described the experience as “mentally and physically exhausting,” admitting the emotional weight has been just as hard as the injury itself. She acknowledged the slow progress with her knee not bending fully but expressed confidence in overcoming the obstacles ahead. “I will find a way around it. I will get to where I need to get,” Stark affirmed, showing her resilience in the face of adversity.

Finding Joy Amidst the Struggle

Amid the challenges, Stark shared some uplifting news—she can now walk and ride a stationary bike. She also introduced fans to her new puppy, Mad Max, whose playful antics with her other pets have brought much-needed happiness during this difficult time. “That lights my heart up. That’s the joy of my day,” she said. Zoey’s update reflects her fighting spirit and hope for a strong comeback.

Tags: WWEZoey Stark

