Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez All Set To Perform At WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony, Check Date And Venue Here

The new edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to get an electrifying start as rapper-singer Honey Singh will be performing in the opening ceremony of the tournament. WPL will begin at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Mumbai Indians.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been locked in to perform at the opening ceremony, and preparations are already underway. A source revealed, “Jacqueliene Fernandez, who has been making a strong global impact with her recent appearances, is set to add high voltage glamour to the Women’s Premier League 2026 opening ceremony. Known for her unmatched stage energy and mass connect, the star is already generating major excitement, with rehearsals currently in full swing. The anticipation around what she will groove to is steadily building, and her performance is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of the WPL 2026 opener.”

The WPL is set for its most competitive edition yet as the tournament runs from January 9 to February 5 across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara with five franchises– MI, RCB, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz slated to battle it out against each other.

The Eliminator match will be played on February 3 while the final will take place on February 5.

When the beat drops, history begins. Yo Yo Honey Singh takes centre stage at the TATA WPL 2026 Pre Match Entertainment – setting the tone for an electrifying season!







At the helm of the most consistent team in the Women’s Premier League, new captain Jemimah Rodrigues is confident about Delhi Capitals’ chances. “A hundred per cent, I believe Delhi Capitals will win the finals,” she says with conviction.

This stage celebrates more than sport, it celebrates women. The TATA WPL Opening Day comes alive with a Pre-Match performance by Jacqueline Fernandez that honours confidence, courage, and the unstoppable rise of women in sport.







“This team is special. We have special players who have proven themselves time and again in international cricket. I’m really excited to get going with this group and see what the season holds.

Jemimah credits her leadership exposure and experiences across teams for helping her prepare for this role. Those learnings have come together at the right time.”

“In the last three years, we have had everything – ups, downs, in between. It prepared me to become the person and the player I am right now. I know, we don’t like failures, like I personally don’t like failures. But to be honest, if it was not for the failures that I faced, if it was not for those low moments, then maybe I wouldn’t learn what I’ve learned. Failure is not a failure when you learn something from it. Then it’s actually a win,” Rodrigues said.

“People don’t always understand how important these leagues are for women’s cricket,” Marizanne Kapp had said earlier. “You saw now India won their first women’s World Cup in a very long time. That already shows you what an impact it’s had, not only on women’s cricket, but on Indian cricket as well.”

“(This season) it’s about making sure that you do the small things right and being able to do that for longer periods,” Gardner said ahead of Giants’ 2026 WPL campaign.

