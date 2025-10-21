LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Dutch economy minister says he spoke with Chinese counterpart about chipmaker Nexperia

Dutch economy minister says he spoke with Chinese counterpart about chipmaker Nexperia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 19:19:17 IST

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands' Economy Minister on Tuesday said he had spoken to his Chinese counterpart about Nexperia BV, the Dutch computer chip maker the Dutch government seized control of last month. China, where most of Nexperia's chips are packaged and sold, responded by blocking exports, alarming European carmakers that rely on its chips. Vincent Karremans said in a statement he had spoken to Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and they discussed "further steps toward reaching a solution" to the impasse that would serve the interests of the company and the Chinese and European economies. Meanwhile Nexperia's business in China has begun to assert its independence, telling employees they can reject "external instructions".  Nexperia is a subsidiary of Shanghai-listed Wingtech .  (Reporting by Toby SterlingEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 7:19 PM IST
