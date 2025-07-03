Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > Tech and Auto > Google Gemini AI App Veo 3 Adds Video Generator Feature In India

Google Gemini AI App Veo 3 Adds Video Generator Feature In India

Google has rolled out their latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) video generation model Veo 3 to the Gemini app for all Pro subscribers globally including India. Google has come up with this feature after introducing it during its annual developer conference, Google I/O.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 22:03:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a remarkable achievement, Google has rolled out their latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) video generation model Veo 3 to the Gemini app for all Pro subscribers globally including India. Google has come up this feature after introducing it during its annual developer conference, Google I/O. However, this advanced AI video generation tool is currently only accessible to users who have subscribed to Gemini Pro.

Why Veo 3 feature is a hit amongst the users

Veo 3 lets the users add sound effects, ambient noise, and dialogues to the eight-second videos. It also delivers best quality, reflecting a brilliant combination of physics, realism and prompt adherence. For those who don’t know, prompt adherence in the AI and language models, refers to how well the generated output (e.g., text, image, music) follows the instructions specified in the input prompt. 

Are there some disadvantages of Veo 3?

Despite its advantages, Veo 3 has some downsides as well that can’t be ignored. Major concern about Veo 3 is its capacity for spreading AI-generated misinformation before someone can reveal the truth behind it. For example, Harvard Law’s clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo shared a fake news clip announcing the demise of a United States of America official who is alive. This tool can generate visuals that are difficult to distinguish from the real footages. Deepfake creations, spread of misinformation and propaganda, privacy issues and job displacement are some other concerns associated with Veo 3.

Has Google replied regarding the concerns associated with Veo 3?

Yes, Google has acknowledged the concerns associated with the Veo 3 and also implemented safeguards like invisible watermarks and the SynthID Detector. SynthID Detector is a verification portal to quickly and efficiently identify AI-generated content made with Google AI. However, experts warn that these measures are not sufficient to curb the growing threat generated by AI-generated misinformation.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 5 Series Pre-Sale Date Revealed: What to Expect From the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5

Tags: Google Gemini AI appVeo 3Veo 3 advantages
Advertisement

More News

Indian-Origin Mother Neha Gupta Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder Of Young Daughter
NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?