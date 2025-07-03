Google Gemini AI App Veo 3 Adds Video Generator Feature In India

In a remarkable achievement, Google has rolled out their latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) video generation model Veo 3 to the Gemini app for all Pro subscribers globally including India. Google has come up this feature after introducing it during its annual developer conference, Google I/O. However, this advanced AI video generation tool is currently only accessible to users who have subscribed to Gemini Pro.

Why Veo 3 feature is a hit amongst the users

Veo 3 lets the users add sound effects, ambient noise, and dialogues to the eight-second videos. It also delivers best quality, reflecting a brilliant combination of physics, realism and prompt adherence. For those who don’t know, prompt adherence in the AI and language models, refers to how well the generated output (e.g., text, image, music) follows the instructions specified in the input prompt.

Are there some disadvantages of Veo 3?

Despite its advantages, Veo 3 has some downsides as well that can’t be ignored. Major concern about Veo 3 is its capacity for spreading AI-generated misinformation before someone can reveal the truth behind it. For example, Harvard Law’s clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo shared a fake news clip announcing the demise of a United States of America official who is alive. This tool can generate visuals that are difficult to distinguish from the real footages. Deepfake creations, spread of misinformation and propaganda, privacy issues and job displacement are some other concerns associated with Veo 3.

Has Google replied regarding the concerns associated with Veo 3?

Yes, Google has acknowledged the concerns associated with the Veo 3 and also implemented safeguards like invisible watermarks and the SynthID Detector. SynthID Detector is a verification portal to quickly and efficiently identify AI-generated content made with Google AI. However, experts warn that these measures are not sufficient to curb the growing threat generated by AI-generated misinformation.

