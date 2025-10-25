LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 09:16:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

(Reuters) -Two Grindr board members, part of an investor group that owns more than 60% of the company, have proposed to take one of the world's most recognized dating platforms for the LGBTQIA+ community private for about $3.46 billion. Shares of the company closed up nearly 19% on Friday. A deal would give board members Ray Zage and James Lu greater control of the popular LGBTQIA+ dating platform with millions of users in more than 190 countries, at a time when online dating companies are under immense pressure to rekindle growth. Grindr, along with industry leaders such as Tinder-parent Match Group and Bumble has wrestled with slowing user additions and rising criticism of "swiping fatigue," as younger users experiment with AI-driven and niche matchmaking alternatives. Zage and Lu originally acquired Grindr in June 2020, and led the company's public listing in November 2022. They have each served on the Grindr board of directors since the acquisition, with Lu serving as chairman during that time. The consortium has secured significant expressions of interest to participate in financing, including multiple highly confident letters and contributions of equity, and is confident that these sources will be fully sufficient to fund the acquisition, the shareholders said in a statement. "We are strong believers in the long-term outlook for the company — I have been a consistent buyer of shares in Grindr since listing, buying over $200 million of shares on the public market and am also willing to contribute additional equity to this deal," Zage said. The company's stock has been volatile since going public in 2022, trading below its debut levels for much of the last year. The offer of $18 per share represents a 51% premium over the stock price on October 10, the day prior to when shareholders first informed the company of their intention to explore a going-private transaction, they said. Last week, Grindr's board established a "special committee comprised of disinterested and independent directors in the event that a definitive, bona fide proposal, including committed financing, is presented to the company for evaluation," Grindr said. The committee is reviewing the unsolicited offer, Grindr said in a statement. (Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru and Arsheeya Bajwa; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Netflix shuts down game studio behind 'Squid Game: Unleashed'

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 9-NBA Results

Former CIA Officer Says US ‘Bought’ Pervez Musharraf, Took Control Of Pakistan’s Nukes

How Telegram And WhatsApp Is Helping Scammers? Over 30,000 Victims Across India, Rs 1,500 Crore Losses In Six Months, Bengaluru Tops The List

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holidays (October 25, 2025): Banks to Remain Closed on THESE States

Delta, Aeromexico ask court to block Trump order forcing end to JV

THE FINAL RO-KO Showdown: Sydney Cricket Ground Turns Blue To Celebrate Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Glorious Legacy At India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion
Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion
Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion
Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

QUICK LINKS