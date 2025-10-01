GTA 6: Check Release Date, Price In India, USA, Dubai, Canada, Characters, Maps, And Trailer Updates

Rockstar Games is gearing up to release Grand Theft Auto 6, popularly known as GTA 6, in just a few months. The gaming company has promised that this new installment will “change everything” and revolutionise gaming with its high-level of detail. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting, and online leaks and rumours have only added to the excitement.

GTA 6 is officially set to launch on May 26, 2026. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Slim, PlayStation 5 Pro, and the latest Xbox consoles. Pricing details have also been revealed through leaks. In India, the Standard Edition is expected to cost around Rs 5,999, the Deluxe Edition Rs 7,299, and the Collector’s Edition could exceed Rs 10,000. International prices are set at $79 in the USA, AED 307 in Dubai, and about CAD 109.93 in Canada. While pre-order details are not yet officially confirmed, fans may expect in-game cash, early access to features, and other exclusive benefits.

One of the biggest changes in GTA 6 is the introduction of a female lead named Lucia, marking the first time a woman will be at the center of the story. She will be accompanied by Jason, and together they will form the core of the game’s storyline. Another important character, Raul Batista, is also expected to play a major role.

Regarding the game world, GTA 6 will be set in a modernised version of Vice City, combined with other areas from the GTA universe known as Leonida. However, Rockstar has not officially revealed the complete map yet.

Excitement is also building around the third trailer of GTA 6. Leaks suggest it could arrive by December 2025 and may focus more on actual gameplay missions rather than cinematic visuals. This would give fans a closer look at the action, characters, and storyline they can expect when the game launches.

