Indian Rival Of WhatsApp, Arattai Launches TV App: Check The Step-By-Step Setup Here

The Indian alternative of WhatsApp by Zoho, Arattai has launched its app for Android TV through which users can take video calls and meeting from big screen

Arattai now available on TV
Arattai now available on TV

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 4, 2026 16:59:10 IST

Indian Rival Of WhatsApp, Arattai Launches TV App: Check The Step-By-Step Setup Here

Indian tech company Zoho’s Arattai messaging app which is seen as Indian rival of WhatsApp is now available on Smart TVs for users in India. The company has announced the news which allows the messaging app to run on a big screen that has an Android TV platform. 

This is a big update for platform that has offered end-to-end encryption since November 2025 but continues to see its stocks fall well below the might of WhatsApp among users in the country. 

After this update, users can take video calls and even meetings from the television from the comfort of their living room. 

How to install Arattai App on TV 

The Arattai app is available via google play store that is compatible with Android TVs and users can install it by using these simple steps 

Step 1: Go to play store on Android TV 

Step 2: Search for Arattai app and click on the listing 

Step 3: Click on Install to download the Arattai app on TV 

Step 4:  Open the app and sign in with your account 

Step 5: User will see a QR code-based login screen on the TV 

Step 6: Open the Arattai app on phone and scan the QR code to authenticate the sign in  

Step 7: The Arattai app will sync with users account and give you the details 

TV app Key Highlight 

The app is enabling the Android TV version to mainly help users take video calls and show users the list of future scheduled meetings as well. Similarly, like most of the Android based devices these days, Google seeks your permission before using the mic and camera on the TV to run the app, and Arattai will also go through the same process. 

The platform will also allow users to view recorded meetings that are saved in a different folder on the app for the big screen. 

The company claims that Android TV on the platform will work with Android 7 or later versions. The TV app supports external webcam and microphone that can be connected on the TV via USB ports to get a better experience for your meetings 

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 4:51 PM IST
Tags: Arattai Zoha

