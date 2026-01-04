Indian Rival Of WhatsApp, Arattai Launches TV App: Check The Step-By-Step Setup Here

This is a big update for platform that has offered end-to-end encryption since November 2025 but continues to see its stocks fall well below the might of WhatsApp among users in the country.

How to install Arattai App on TV

The Arattai app is available via google play store that is compatible with Android TVs and users can install it by using these simple steps

Step 1: Go to play store on Android TV

Step 2: Search for Arattai app and click on the listing

Step 3: Click on Install to download the Arattai app on TV

Step 4: Open the app and sign in with your account

Step 5: User will see a QR code-based login screen on the TV

Step 6: Open the Arattai app on phone and scan the QR code to authenticate the sign in

Step 7: The Arattai app will sync with users account and give you the details TV app Key Highlight

The app is enabling the Android TV version to mainly help users take video calls and show users the list of future scheduled meetings as well. Similarly, like most of the Android based devices these days, Google seeks your permission before using the mic and camera on the TV to run the app, and Arattai will also go through the same process.

The platform will also allow users to view recorded meetings that are saved in a different folder on the app for the big screen.

The company claims that Android TV on the platform will work with Android 7 or later versions. The TV app supports external webcam and microphone that can be connected on the TV via USB ports to get a better experience for your meetings


