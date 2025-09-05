iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models

Celebrated as “Awe Dropping” in potential, Apple’s key launch event will take place on September 9, 2025, with the new iPhone 17 series stepping into the limelight. So far, fresh pricing predictions have been offered by market research firm TrendForce, pointing to models maintaining or surpassing the usual market prices.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

The base iPhone 17 is anticipated to carry last year’s entry price of $799 (approx ₹70,500) for the 128GB variant, $899 for the 256GB, and $1,099 for the 512GB. And finally, the new iPhone 17 Air, which is just a basically trimmed-down version of the iPhone 16 Plus, will start at $1,099 (₹97,000) for the 256GB outright, some without the 128GB too.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro could see a steep hike in its pricing, going from $1,199 (₹1,05,800) for 256GB, which is about $200 more than last year’s Pro entry-level with double the storage. The higher combined variants might be $1,399 (512GB) and $1,599 (1TB). At the top-tier end, the iPhone 17 Pro Max would likely be available starting at $1,299 (₹1,14,700) for 256GB, reaching $1,499 (512GB) and $1,699 (1TB). This implies that the fully loaded Pro Max could stand at $100 costlier than its iPhone 16 counterpart.

What to Expect at Apple’s Event

Apple is set to announce official pricing during its September 9 keynote, where it will also launch its Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. If leaks are accurate, buyers should prepare for the higher entry points of Pro models, alongside the base iPhone 17, as Apple’s most affordable flagship product.