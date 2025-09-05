LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models

iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models

Ahead of Apple’s “Awe Dropping” September 9 event, leaks suggest the iPhone 17 series will see higher starting prices for Pro models, while the base iPhone 17 may stay at $799. The iPhone 17 Air, Pro, and Pro Max are expected to debut with upgraded storage options and higher price tiers.

iPhone 17 Air To Debut Soon: What To Expect On Price, Specifications, And Features(Image Credit- Google)
iPhone 17 Air To Debut Soon: What To Expect On Price, Specifications, And Features(Image Credit- Google)

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 5, 2025 16:02:48 IST

Celebrated as “Awe Dropping” in potential, Apple’s key launch event will take place on September 9, 2025, with the new iPhone 17 series stepping into the limelight. So far, fresh pricing predictions have been offered by market research firm TrendForce, pointing to models maintaining or surpassing the usual market prices.

 

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

The base iPhone 17 is anticipated to carry last year’s entry price of $799 (approx ₹70,500) for the 128GB variant, $899 for the 256GB, and $1,099 for the 512GB. And finally, the new iPhone 17 Air, which is just a basically trimmed-down version of the iPhone 16 Plus, will start at $1,099 (₹97,000) for the 256GB outright, some without the 128GB too.

 

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 17 Pro could see a steep hike in its pricing, going from $1,199 (₹1,05,800) for 256GB, which is about $200 more than last year’s Pro entry-level with double the storage. The higher combined variants might be $1,399 (512GB) and $1,599 (1TB). At the top-tier end, the iPhone 17 Pro Max would likely be available starting at $1,299 (₹1,14,700) for 256GB, reaching $1,499 (512GB) and $1,699 (1TB). This implies that the fully loaded Pro Max could stand at $100 costlier than its iPhone 16 counterpart.

What to Expect at Apple’s Event

Apple is set to announce official pricing during its September 9 keynote, where it will also launch its Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. If leaks are accurate, buyers should prepare for the higher entry points of Pro models, alongside the base iPhone 17, as Apple’s most affordable flagship product.

Tags: Apple event 2025Apple iPhone 17 leaksApple Watch 11 launchiPhone 17 Air priceiPhone 17 launchiPhone 17 pre-order dateiPhone 17 Pro Max priceiPhone 17 Pro price in IndiaiPhone 17 series priceiPhone 17 specs and price

RELATED News

Apple iPhone 17 Series Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: Check Expected Features for All Models
iPhone 17 Series Launch Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3 Live in India
Elon Musk’s Starlink Set To Launch In India: Check Plans, Internet Speed, Price And Other Important Details
Luxury Car FANS Attention! Is the New 40% GST Your Wallet’s Best Frenemy? Luxury Cars, GST, and You Explained
From VinFast VF6 to Maruti Suzuki Escudo : September 2025 Car Launch

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models
iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models
iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models
iPhone 17 Series Price Leak Ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event in India: Check Expected Prices for All Models

QUICK LINKS