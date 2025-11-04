LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Is Reddit Down? Users Face Login Issues, App Crashes Repeatedly Days After Amazon Web Services Outage

Is Reddit Down? Users Face Login Issues, App Crashes Repeatedly Days After Amazon Web Services Outage

Thousands of users worldwide reported Reddit outages, with most complaints targeting the app and website. Around 10,000 users faced login and server issues, according to DownDetector. The glitch follows recent outages at Amazon Web Services, disrupting platforms globally.

Reddit down globally (PHOTO: X)
Reddit down globally (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 4, 2025 18:48:40 IST

Is Reddit Down? Users Face Login Issues, App Crashes Repeatedly Days After Amazon Web Services Outage

Reddit appears to be down, facing a heavy outage like Amazon Web Services did some days ago following a huge outage. Over ten thousand users complained that Reddit is no longer functioning among them on an international scale. 

Among the total number of complaints, approximately 60 percent of the complaints were received regarding the application, 33 percent of the complaints were received regarding the site, and approximately 8 percent of the complaints were received on server connection.

X also experienced a huge number of users who posted to their social media accounts to lament about the outage saying that they could not log in in a normal manner. The grievance of the Reddit crash in the Indian specialized site of Down Detector are also on the rise at a steady pace.

DownDetector indicates that the majority of users can have issues with the site (49 per cent) and then that issue extends to the app (44 per cent) and server connections (7 per cent).

By the time the article was updated, the number of reports against the Reddit outage has already gone beyond 20,000 worldwide in just several minutes. And it is not the first time of the last 30 days that this is happening.

On October 20, 2025, Reddit experienced a significant outage in which the number of reported complaints were around 4,800, and nearly 5000. And today, the downtime was even better than the previous time since it has already surpassed 20,000 complaints around the world.

Is AWS down again? 

Yes, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is once more experiencing an outage in several of its cloud regions. According to DownDetector, various reports are being reported in the US-East-1 (Northern Virginia) region, which is about 69 per cent of the problems.

The reports are mostly in US-West-2 (Oregon) with 18 per cent and in the US-West-1 (California) with 13 per cent.

Such problems as slow loading, failed connection and errors have been mentioned in user complaints. AWS has faced resistance in many applications hosted and served by the service as many developers and companies relying on the service claim.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT Go Subscription Now Free In India: How to Claim the Deal, Key Features & More

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 6:48 PM IST
Tags: latest trending newslatest world newsredditreddit down

Is Reddit Down? Users Face Login Issues, App Crashes Repeatedly Days After Amazon Web Services Outage

