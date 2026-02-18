Is YouTube Down? Downdetector Flags Massive Outage In India, US – Here’s How To Fix ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error During The Outage

YouTube Down: Hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, particularly in the United States, reported issues accessing YouTube on Tuesday night, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Outage Details in the United States, India

Approximately 283,490 users in the US reported being unable to access the platform. Most complaints were linked to the YouTube app, though some users also experienced problems with the website. In addition, over 7,000 users reported issues with YouTube TV.

Downdetector noted, “user reports indicate problems with YouTube TV since 8:13 PM EST.”

56% reported app-related problems

21% faced issues on the website

12% were unable to log into the platform

YouTube Down in India

The outage extended to India as well, with over 18,000 reports on Downdetector by 6:42 AM IST. Among Indian users:

71% experienced problems with the YouTube app

18% reported issues with live streaming

Many users encountered a “something went wrong” error when attempting to access the app.

YouTube, you good bro? Sounds like a global outage right now. pic.twitter.com/LFEiw6BEwP — Dave Sousa (@dave_sousa) February 18, 2026

Users React on Social Media on YouTube Outage

The outage sparked a flood of reactions and memes on X, as users expressed frustration and humor over the disruption. Many asked whether YouTube was down and awaited the platform’s return to normal service.

What To Do During YouTube Outage

Users encountering the “something went wrong” message can try the following:

Refresh the page or restart the app/device

Check internet connectivity

Clear browser or app cache and cookies

Disable VPNs

Update the YouTube app

However, as the outage appears widespread, these individual fixes are unlikely to resolve the problem. Downdetector confirmed that reports of issues began around 8:04 PM EST, indicating a possible server-side problem.

As of now, YouTube has not issued an official statement regarding the outage, and the cause remains unclear.

