Is YouTube Down? Downdetector Flags Massive Outage In India, US – Here’s How To Fix ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error During The Outage

YouTube Down: Hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, particularly in the United States, reported issues accessing YouTube on Tuesday night, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
Outage Details in the United States, India
Approximately 283,490 users in the US reported being unable to access the platform. Most complaints were linked to the YouTube app, though some users also experienced problems with the website. In addition, over 7,000 users reported issues with YouTube TV.
Downdetector noted, “user reports indicate problems with YouTube TV since 8:13 PM EST.”
56% reported app-related problems
21% faced issues on the website
12% were unable to log into the platform
YouTube Down in India
The outage extended to India as well, with over 18,000 reports on Downdetector by 6:42 AM IST. Among Indian users:
71% experienced problems with the YouTube app
18% reported issues with live streaming
Many users encountered a “something went wrong” error when attempting to access the app.
Users React on Social Media on YouTube Outage
The outage sparked a flood of reactions and memes on X, as users expressed frustration and humor over the disruption. Many asked whether YouTube was down and awaited the platform’s return to normal service.
What To Do During YouTube Outage
Users encountering the “something went wrong” message can try the following:
Refresh the page or restart the app/device
Check internet connectivity
Clear browser or app cache and cookies
Disable VPNs
Update the YouTube app
However, as the outage appears widespread, these individual fixes are unlikely to resolve the problem. Downdetector confirmed that reports of issues began around 8:04 PM EST, indicating a possible server-side problem.
As of now, YouTube has not issued an official statement regarding the outage, and the cause remains unclear.
