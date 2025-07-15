LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > How Jack Dorsey’s New Sun Day App Helps You Track UV Exposure And Boost Vitamin D Safely

How Jack Dorsey’s New Sun Day App Helps You Track UV Exposure And Boost Vitamin D Safely

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has launched a new app called Sun Day, just one week after releasing his peer-to-peer messaging app Bitchat. While Bitchat enables offline chats using Bluetooth, Sun Day helps users monitor their UV exposure and estimate daily Vitamin D intake. The app uses personal details like location, skin type, and clothing to provide information on safe sun exposure and Vitamin D production.

Jack Dorsey launches Sun Day app to track UV exposure and Vitamin D intake, following his Bitchat messaging app release.
Jack Dorsey launches Sun Day app to track UV exposure and Vitamin D intake, following his Bitchat messaging app release. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 11:35:07 IST

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has announced the release of another new app, Sun Day just a week after he released his peer-to-peer messaging app Bitchat,

Bitchat, which allows users to chat without the internet using Bluetooth, while Sun Day focuses on health by helping users monitor their UV exposure and estimate their daily Vitamin D intake.

Here Is How Jack Dorsey’s Sun Day App  Works

Sun Day uses personal details of the user to calculate how much time you can safely spend in the sun and how much Vitamin D you’re likely to produce while outdoors. The app asks for your location, skin type (with six options to choose from), and details about your clothing, such as whether you’re wearing “light (shorts & t-shirt).”

Once the user enters these details, the app displays the following options:

The app shows, current UV index, high UV index for the day, sunrise and sunset times and your our burn limit which counts the the time user can stay outside before risking sunburn

The users can also tap a button called “Track UV exposure” to log the sun sessions. When the users end the session, the app tells how much Vitamin D users likely produced, both during the session and over the course of the day.

Jack Dorsey’s Sun Day App Comes With Simple Interface, Open-Source Code

Sun Day provides a simple user experience for users. It presents the local UV index, cloud cover, and sunlight hours based on the location of users. The app lets manually toggle when in and out of the sun, helping track the estimated Vitamin D levels and safe exposure time.

The app is currently available for iOS users through TestFlight, Apple’s beta testing platform. Users can download it via the App Store, but availability depends on whether testing spots are open. Additionally, Dorsey has made the code for the project public on GitHub, allowing developers and users to explore how the app works.

Tags: BitchatJack DorseySun Day

