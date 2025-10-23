LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System Adelaide Oval Lukoil Bihar elections 2025 Daniel Naroditsky Chief Minister Siddaramaiah latest india news benefits of Kafala System
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 08:30:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

By Paul Sandle LONDON (Reuters) -OpenAI will offer Britain's government and businesses an opportunity to store data in the UK from Friday, helping unlock the potential of AI for more companies and public services, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy will announce on Thursday. The plan, secured through OpenAI's partnership with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), will enhance privacy and security as well as reinforcing resilience to cyber threats, the government said. Led by Sam Altman, OpenAI upended the tech industry with the launch of ChatGPT, its AI chatbot in late 2022. It signed a partnership with the British government in July to work together to use AI to improve public services. Lammy, who will announce the sovereign capability at the OpenAI Frontiers event, said AI was already improving efficiency in the MoJ. More than 1,000 probation officers would be equipped with Justice Transcribe, an AI tool that records and transcribes conversations with offenders, saving hours spent transferring notes into digital systems, he said. "By adopting AI, we're cutting the burdensome admin and ensuring frontline staff can spend more of their time doing the things only humans can do – monitoring offenders and protecting the British public," he said. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the number of people using its products in the UK had increased fourfold in the past year. "It's exciting to see them using AI to save time, increase productivity, and get more done," he said. UK data residency will be an option for customers using API Platform, ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Edu. OpenAI's Matt Weaver, head of EMEA solutions engineers, said pilot projects in the MoJ had sparked interest from other departments. "We expect adoption to accelerate now we've got the first deployment taking place," he said in an interview. ChatGPT, which competes with Anthropic, Perplexity and others as well as big tech companies like Google and Microsoft, on Tuesday announced ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser built around its popular chatbot. Its arrival could accelerate a shift to AI-driven search as users seek tailored information rather than keyword-based results. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Trump administration in talks to take stakes in quantum-computing firms, WSJ reports

Tesla profit falls short despite record sales, hit by higher costs and fading credits

Tesla profit falls short despite record sales, hit by higher costs and fading credits

LATEST NEWS

Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Two Largest Oil Companies After Moscow Holds Nuclear Drills

Shubman Gill’s Reaction Goes Viral As Fan Screams ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ In Adelaide, Watch Video

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Despite Decrease In Parali Burning, Delhi Records Most Toxic Post-Diwali Air In Five Years: Report

Dollar edges up ahead of CPI, trade news; yen slips

Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt

Netflix misses earnings targets after tax dispute in Brazil

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership
OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership
OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership
OpenAI to offer UK data residency driven by government partnership
QUICK LINKS