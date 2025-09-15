Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India

Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India

Oppo F31 Series launched in India on September 15, 2025, featuring F31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and base F31 models. These smartphones prioritize rugged durability with 360-degree Armour Body, IP66/68/69 ratings, and military-grade build quality suitable for harsh environments. They sport massive 7000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging, ultra-smooth AMOLED displays (6.8-inch Pro+, 6.5-inch Pro and F31), and powerful processors: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 for Pro+, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 and 6300 for others. Advanced cooling technology and AI-powered software enhance performance, targeting users needing dependable phones under extreme heat and challenging work conditions. The series offers storage up to 24GB RAM with virtual RAM options, robust cameras, and launches with competitive pricing starting at ₹22,999.

Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 15, 2025 14:26:11 IST

Meet our latest Oppo model launched today, which is on 15 September 2025. The Oppo F31 series, which are designed for excellent performance and outstanding durability. This series has an outstanding 7000mAh battery, ultra-smooth AMOLED displays, and industry-leading features. It has cooling technology, and these phones are made to keep pace with each step.

 

Display: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

  • F31 Pro+: This has a 6.8-inch AMOLED and 120Hz refresh rate.
  • F31 Pro: It has a 6.5-inch AMOLED and a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • F31: Whereas it has a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, the same as the F31 Pro, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

 

Processor: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

  • F31 Pro+: Oppo’s this series has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm).
  • F31 Pro: whereas it has MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy (4nm).
  • F31: This model has MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm).

RAM & Storage: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

  • F31 Pro+: Here you get up to 12GB LPDDR4X, 256GB UFS 3.1.
  • F31 Pro: Whereas here you will get up to 12GB LPDDR4X, 256GB UFS 3.1
  • F31: Whereas it will give you up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

 

Camera: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

  • F31 Pro+ & Pro: both the pro models will give you 50MP (OmniVision 50D40) + 2MP mono, 32MP front.
  • F31: Here you will get 50MP + 2MP portrait, 16MP front.

Battery & Charging: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

  • For the same battery concern, all models are packed with 7000mAh batteries that support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Durability & Features: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

  • All of these have an Aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame
  • IP66, IP68, IP69 certified water, dust, and shock resistance
  • MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability
  • Advanced vapor chamber cooling for heat management

 

You will experience seamless performance, stunning visuals, and robust build quality with the Oppo F31 series, designed to handle intense daily use effortlessly.

Tags: 7000mAh battery80W fast chargingadvanced coolingAI softwareAMOLEDcamera featuresColorOS 15durable battery lifedurable smartphonesF31 ProIndia launch 2025IP68 ratingMediaTek Dimensitymilitary-grade durabilityOppo F31powerful mid-rangerugged smartphoneSnapdragon 7 Gen 3vapor chamber coolingvirtual RAM

RELATED News

Nano Banana AI Daily Limit: How Many Images Can You Generate With Google Gemini? Full Guide To Free, Pro And Ultra Access
This AI Prompt Turns Any Man Into A Vintage Legend- Google Gemini’s Peaky Blinders Makeover Could BE The Internet’s New Obsession
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
Google Gemini Lets You Turn Ordinary Photos Into Viral 4K Retro AI Portraits, Try This Viral Trick
Gemini AI Retro Saree Photos Trend Go Viral On Instagram – But Could They Be Hiding A Serious Privacy Risk?

LATEST NEWS

Meet Acharya Devvrat, Who Took Oath As Maha Guv After CP Radhakrishnan Opts For Vice President
Qatar Airstrikes Fallout: Donald Trump Warns Israel – Behave or Else……
RESULT OUT | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 15 September 2025 LIVE: Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners, Big Losers, Youngest Winner And Viral Speeches
UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XI Of UAE vs Oman
The International Day of Democracy: History And Significance, How Democratic India Is?
ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Today- Refunds, Delays,And Important Updates That You Shouls Not Miss
Bihar police, aspirants clash in Patna during job vacancy protest; official swings national flag on students
Avengers: Doomsday Plot Synopsis Reveals THIS Big Detail Which You Might Miss Out
US, South Korea, Japan launch trilateral exercise 'Freedom Edge'
Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India
Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India
Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India
Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India

QUICK LINKS