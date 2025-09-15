Oppo F31 Launched Today: Power-packed Features & Durability Review in India

Meet our latest Oppo model launched today, which is on 15 September 2025. The Oppo F31 series, which are designed for excellent performance and outstanding durability. This series has an outstanding 7000mAh battery, ultra-smooth AMOLED displays, and industry-leading features. It has cooling technology, and these phones are made to keep pace with each step.

Display: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

F31 Pro+: This has a 6.8-inch AMOLED and 120Hz refresh rate.

F31 Pro: It has a 6.5-inch AMOLED and a 120Hz refresh rate.

F31: Whereas it has a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, the same as the F31 Pro, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

F31 Pro+: Oppo’s this series has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4nm).

F31 Pro: whereas it has MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy (4nm).

F31: This model has MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm).



RAM & Storage: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

F31 Pro+: Here you get up to 12GB LPDDR4X, 256GB UFS 3.1.

F31 Pro: Whereas here you will get up to 12GB LPDDR4X, 256GB UFS 3.1

F31: Whereas it will give you up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Camera: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

F31 Pro+ & Pro: both the pro models will give you 50MP (OmniVision 50D40) + 2MP mono, 32MP front.

F31: Here you will get 50MP + 2MP portrait, 16MP front.

Battery & Charging: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

For the same battery concern, all models are packed with 7000mAh batteries that support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Durability & Features: Oppo F31 Pro+ VS Oppo F31 Pro VS Oppo F31

All of these have an Aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame

IP66, IP68, IP69 certified water, dust, and shock resistance

MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability

Advanced vapor chamber cooling for heat management

You will experience seamless performance, stunning visuals, and robust build quality with the Oppo F31 series, designed to handle intense daily use effortlessly.