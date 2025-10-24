LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan delhi India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 15:49:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

By Jessica DiNapoli NEW YORK (Reuters) -Snack maker Mondelez is using a new generative AI tool to cut costs for the production of marketing content by 30% to 50%, a senior executive told Reuters. The packaged food manufacturer began developing the tool last year with IT firm Accenture and expects that it will be capable of making short TV ads that would be ready to air as soon as next year's holiday season, and potentially for the 2027 Super Bowl, said Jon Halvorson, Mondelez’s global senior vice president of consumer experience. The Cadbury chocolate producer has invested more than $40 million in the tool, Halvorson said, adding that savings would grow if the tool is able to make more elaborate videos. Faced with tariffs and shrinking shopper budgets, Mondelez, like other consumer goods companies, is looking to adopt AI to slash fees paid to advertising agencies, and speed up how long it takes to develop and sell new products.  Rivals such as macaroni-and-cheese maker Kraft Heinz and Coca-Cola have also been trying out AI for ads. Coke in 2024 ran AI-created holiday ads, though the computer-created people in them were ridiculed by some consumers for lacking real emotion. Mondelez is not yet putting human likenesses in its AI-created content. It is using content generated by the new tool on social media for its Chips Ahoy cookies in the U.S. and Milka chocolate in Germany. An eight-second Milka video shows waves of chocolate rippling over a wafer, along with different backgrounds depending on which consumer Mondelez is targeting. The cost to do animations "is in the hundreds of thousands," Halvorson said. "This type of set-up is orders of magnitude smaller." In the U.S., Oreo will use the tool for product pages on Amazon and Walmart in November. Mondelez plans to use the tool in the coming months for Lacta chocolate and Oreo in Brazil, and Cadbury in the UK, Halvorson said.  Tina Vaswani, vice president of digital enablement and data for the company, said humans will always check what the tool produces to avoid any mishaps. Mondelez has rules prohibiting highlighting unhealthy eating habits, vaping, over-consumption, emotionally manipulative language and the use of offensive stereotypes, according to a document shared by the Chicago-based company. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

EU preliminarily finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

Intel shares up nearly 10% after third quarter profit beat

Intel beats third-quarter profit estimates as cost cuts, investments pay off

Apple Removes These Viral Dating Apps From App Store, Reason Is…

Google Earth Uses Gemini AI To Answer Querries On Disasters Like Flood, Wildfires

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Harvest Declares Big Pharma Split Corp. October 2025 Distribution

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

Chelsea striker Delap close to return from hamstring injury, says Maresca

Congress MP Imran Masood Sparks Outrage, Compares Bhagat Singh To Hamas, Video Goes Viral As BJP Reacts

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

Eating disorders abound among teens but here are some ways to help

UPDATE 1-Trilogy Metals says key permits re-issued for Alaska mining road

Breaking the Silence: Me No Pause Me Play Brings Menopause to the Big Screen for the First Time as Hindi Film in India

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE RUBIO: HAMAS CANNOT BE INVOLVED IN GOVERNING GAZA IN THE FUTURE

How Delhi Police Busted ISIS Terrorists’ Plan To Target Several Spots In Delhi On Diwali

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs
Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs
Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs
Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

QUICK LINKS