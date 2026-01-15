Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

The company has revealed the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and its Pro+ sibling in global market back in December 2025. Xiaomi has not officially announced the launch date for India but the new benchmark listings, it is clear that things are moving behind the scenes.

Geekbench listing of Redmi Note 15 5G

In the benchmarks, the phone has scored 1,051 points for single-core and 2,938 for multi-core, which means the device mixes performance and efficiency cores to balance speed and battery life, and device falls into mid-range category.

Redmi Note 15 5G features and specification

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The device also offers Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for display.

In terms of optics, the rear panel offers a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide. The front features a 20MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which will be paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The company is also reported to roll out HyperOS 2 on the top of Android 15 for this model.

The device is packed with a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and 22.5W reverse charging support.

Redmi Note 15 5G price

The price of Redmi Note 15 5G in Poland for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant costs for PLN 1,699 which is about Rs.42,000 but usually Xiaomi aims for a lower price to go down when the device is launched. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch date and price of the phone. The phone is expected to launch soon in the first quarter of the year only.