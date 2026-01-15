LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news pakistan news IND vs NZ 3rd ODI donald trump emraan hashmi taskaree ending Bangladesh news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 5G has been spotted on Geekbench, confirming its India launch is near. The mid-range phone is expected to run Android 15, pack a powerful processor, and launch in early 2026.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G to launch in India soon, credit: X
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G to launch in India soon, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 15, 2026 11:29:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

Redmi Note 15 : Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all-set to launch the new Redmi Note 15 5G in the Indian market, and the company has started gearing up to bring the phone to the market. The device was recently spotted on Geekbench, which pretty much confirms that the India launch isn’t far off. 

You Might Be Interested In

The company has revealed the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and its Pro+ sibling in global market back in December 2025. Xiaomi has not officially announced the launch date for India but the new benchmark listings, it is clear that things are moving behind the scenes. 

Geekbench listing of Redmi Note 15 5G

There is an unannounced device with model number 25080RABDI. According to media reports and experts this device is expected to be the Indian version of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G. The listing shows that the phone runs on Android 15 OS and is paired with 8GB RAM and powered by an octa-core ARMv8 processor with a top speed of 2.6GHz.  

You Might Be Interested In

In the benchmarks, the phone has scored 1,051 points for single-core and 2,938 for multi-core, which means the device mixes performance and efficiency cores to balance speed and battery life, and device falls into mid-range category. 

Redmi Note 15 5G features and specification 

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The device also offers Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for display.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel offers a 200MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide. The front features a 20MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which will be paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The company is also reported to roll out HyperOS 2 on the top of Android 15 for this model. 

The device is packed with a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and 22.5W reverse charging support. 

Redmi Note 15 5G price 

The price of Redmi Note 15 5G in Poland for the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant costs for PLN 1,699 which is about Rs.42,000 but usually Xiaomi aims for a lower price to go down when the device is launched. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch date and price of the phone. The phone is expected to launch soon in the first quarter of the year only. 

Also Read: Lava Agni 3 Price Slashed: This Indian Phone With Dual AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And Triple Camera Is Now Available Under…

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 11:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: redmiRemdi Note 15 5G

RELATED News

Elon Musk’s X To Put the Brakes on GrokAI: No More Sexualised AI Pics Of Real People!

Major ‘Make In India’ Boost: Mercedes-Benz Starts Local Production Of Maybach GLS, Price Of Car Decline By Rs.42 Lakhs

Lava Agni 3 Price Slashed: This Indian Phone With Dual AMOLED Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, And Triple Camera Is Now Available Under…

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

iPhone 17 Gets Massive Price Cut On Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Grab The Latest iPhone At Just…

LATEST NEWS

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Questions Stock Market Holiday, Calls It ‘Poor Planning’ As BSE NSE Remain Shut

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

U19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli — Next King In The Making?

Sonam Kapoor Unleashed: When Her Curves Do All the Talking

Maharashtra Civic Polls: From Akshay Kumar To Sachin Tendulkar, Celebrities Turn Up To Vote In BMC Elections

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment Postponed: Refunds Delayed To January 15, Listing On January 19, GMP Today

‘Harassed, Blackmailed To Stay Back’: Sarabjeet Kaur, Indian Sikh Woman Who Converted, Married Pakistani Man Begs For Help, Pleads To Return In Viral Audio

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

‘Indian Visa For Ali Khan Delayed, Not Denied’: USA Cricket Official Clarifies Viral Claims By Pakistan-Origin Cricketer Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15.01.2026): Dear Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch: 200MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400-Ultra Chipset Confirmed—Check Price & Specs

QUICK LINKS