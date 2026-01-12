LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks: 200MP Quad Camera, 16GB RAM, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset Launching On…

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks: 200MP Quad Camera, 16GB RAM, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset Launching On…

South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, with sales starting March 11, featuring S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra models, and no expected price hike.

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date leaks online, credit: X
Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date leaks online, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 12, 2026 13:04:37 IST

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks: 200MP Quad Camera, 16GB RAM, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset Launching On…

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S26 series. The reports and industry experts suggest that the upcoming flagship will be available for purchase on Wednesday, 11th March 2026, following a launch event scheduled for Wednesday, 25th February 2026. 

The launch marks a shift compared with the 2025 Galaxy S25 launch. The company launched the Samsung Galaxy S25 series on 22nd January 2025 and the device went on sale just under two weeks later on February 3. 

As per media reports the Galaxy S26 series is set to be unveiled in San Franciso at the end of February, with sale set to begin in early March. Other reports suggest that the company will maintain pricing for the S26 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 models, with no increase expected this year. The experts also believe that Samsung may have separate announcements and sale dates. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series key details 

The industry experts claim that the shift in the launch timing is expected to link with decisions about the lineup. Reports suggest that the South Korean giant Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge underperformed, with Samsung subsequently discontinuing the model and bringing back the Plus model. 

The expected Galaxy S26 series now consists of Samsung Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. A refreshed mid-range Galaxy S25 FE may follow later in the year. 

Samsung S26 Ultra expected specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000nits. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, optimised for Samsung devices, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage. 

The phone is likely to offer a quad-camera system on the Galaxy S26 Ultra model, with a 200MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP additional sensor. The device is expected to run on One UI 8.5 on Android 16 and is reported to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support and 20W wireless charging support. 

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 1:04 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks: 200MP Quad Camera, 16GB RAM, And Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset Launching On…

QUICK LINKS