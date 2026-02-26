LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro with new design, improved ANC, and Hi-Fi sound. Prices start at Rs 22,999, and sales begin March 11.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 26, 2026 14:09:08 IST

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds4 series during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The series consists of two buds, Galaxy Buds4 and Galaxy Buds4 Pro. The wearable claims to deliver precision sound, advanced AI features, and enhanced comfort. The device focuses on immersive sound, intelligent controls, and seamless Galaxy ecosystem integration. 



Samsung Galaxy Buds4 series features and specification 

The company has worked on how the device fits in the ear. The audio wearable has a Buds blade design which the company has developed by using data from hundreds of millions of ear scans and over 10,000 simulations. The data and scans of ears resulted in smaller earbud heads that are engineered for a more secure and comfortable fit for longer listening sessions. The blade features a premium metal finish with an engraved pinch control area. 

The company has also redesigned the cradle into a transparent clamshell, making it easier to dock and change the buds while also showing off the earbuds inside both the earbuds of the series have different designs. 

The Buds4 Pro uses a canal-fit design which fits inside the ear canal for sound isolation, and the standard Buds4 uses an open-fit design for users who prefer a lighter and less enclosed experience. 

The Galaxy Buds4 Pro rolls a wider woofer with a new internal design that increases the effective speaker area by nearly 20 per cent as compared to the previous generation without increasing the size of earbuds. The Woofer is combined with a tweeter to deliver the original recording sound. 

The outer microphone of the device has been moved to the upper side of the metal finish to enhance Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Buds4 lineup comes with improved ANC that adjusts to different environments in real time, as per the company. 

The earbuds use super wideband call technology to increase the bandwidth of a standard Bluetooth call to almost double while keeping the user’s voice clear regardless of the surrounding noise. 

Galaxy Buds4 series Price  

The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 while the Galaxy Buds4 is priced at Rs 22,999. The series will be available for pre-order from 25th February in selective market and with general availability beginning 11th March.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price
Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price
Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price
Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

