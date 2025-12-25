LIVE TV
Santa Claus 2025 Live Updates: Where Is Santa Now and How to Track His Sleigh

Santa Claus 2025 Live Updates: Where Is Santa Now and How to Track His Sleigh

Santa Claus Live Tracker 2025 lets users follow Santa’s real-time location, sleigh route, distance travelled, and gifts delivered worldwide as he spreads Christmas cheer on Christmas Eve.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 25, 2025 11:15:39 IST

Santa Claus is all set to depart from the North Pole to make a Journey around the world on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The Flightradar24 confirms that Santa’s sleigh is currently being tracked in real time. 

Santa Claus is visible on Flightradar24’s interactive map under the flight identifier R3DN053 

FlightRadar24 Santa tracking 

Users can track Santa’s flight around the world. Santa’s path showing a sleigh icon headed by iconic reindeer and Santa on the back. The sleigh is designed to mimic Santa’s Christmas Journey for the kids. 

Ahead of an anticipated hectic Christmas Eve shift, Santa is apparently conducting peaceful flying checks above the North Pole. The website has confirmed radar contact with the reindeer-driven sleigh bearing the call sign “SANTA1.” 

NORAD Santa tracking tradition 

Santa Claus’s Christmas Eve journey across the United States, with his sleigh currently heading toward Nashville, Tennessee, where he is expected to arrive in about nine seconds after travelling 285,327 kilometres and delivering over 7.12 billion gifts worldwide.

North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) has been keeping up the tradition of tracking Santa for 70 years now. The organisation provides live updates through the NORAD Track Santa portal. Users can use mobile apps, the official NORADSanta.org website. The users can track Santa on the Website in nine languages, including Japanese and English. 

This culture of tracking Santa started in 1955 when the Continental Air Defence Command, the forerunner of NORAD, remained alert for any indication that the then Soviet Union might launch a nuclear assault. 

A child accidentally called the battle operations centre and requested to talk with Santa. As per NORAD, Air Force Col Harry Shoup, the then commander on duty, instructed staff members to begin tracking Santa and answering calls from kids because he didn’t want to let the kids down. 

From that time, flight radar websites have also joined in on this tradition of showing St. Nick’s journey around the world in a day. 

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 11:15 AM IST
