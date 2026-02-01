LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tata Motors Beats Hyundai for No. 2 Spot in January 2026 Sales; EV Growth Drives 47% Surge

Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors both reported strong January 2026 sales growth, led by record domestic volumes and a sharp rise in EV sales.

Tata Motors and Hyundai January 2026 sales, credit: X
Tata Motors and Hyundai January 2026 sales, credit: X

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 1, 2026 11:50:48 IST

As per the company’s regulatory filings, major Indian automakers Hyundai Motor India Limited and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited claimed a spike in sales for January 2026. The passenger vehicle segment had a great start to the year, with both businesses achieving significant year-over-year growth in domestic and overall sales.  

January 2026 saw Hyundai Motor India Limited post its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, up 9.5% over the same month the previous year. Additionally, the business achieved its highest-ever monthly sales total of 73,137 units, an increase of 11.5% from the previous year. 

14,030 export units were included in these totals, a 20.9% increase over the prior year. Certain models, like Venue and Aura, also hit monthly sales targets of 7,978 and 12,413 units, respectively. 

“January 2026 marks a defining chapter in Hyundai Motor India’s journey,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, in response to the findings. Achieving our highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, together with our highest-ever total sales of 73,137 units with a robust 11.5% year-over-year growth, demonstrates not just Hyundai’s leadership in the brand but also the combined power of our employees, partners, and clients. The impressive 20.9% increase in exports to 14,030 units highlights the confidence that Hyundai’s brand continues to generate in international markets. We will keep leading with purpose as the year progresses, empowering our stakeholders, generating long-lasting value for our clients, and influencing India’s mobility landscape.” 

 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported a total sales volume of 71,066 units in January 2026. This figure represents a 47.1 per cent increase over the 48,316 units sold in January 2025. 

The company’s domestic passenger vehicle sales, which include electric vehicles, rose by 46.1 per cent to 70,222 units. Furthermore, its electric vehicle segment, combining international and domestic markets, grew by 72.7 per cent, reaching 9,052 units compared to 5,240 units in the prior year.

(input from ANI) 

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Tags: Car saleshyundaiTata motos

QUICK LINKS