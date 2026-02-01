Tata Motors Beats Hyundai for No. 2 Spot in January 2026 Sales; EV Growth Drives 47% Surge

January 2026 saw Hyundai Motor India Limited post its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, up 9.5% over the same month the previous year. Additionally, the business achieved its highest-ever monthly sales total of 73,137 units, an increase of 11.5% from the previous year.

“January 2026 marks a defining chapter in Hyundai Motor India’s journey,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, in response to the findings. Achieving our highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, together with our highest-ever total sales of 73,137 units with a robust 11.5% year-over-year growth, demonstrates not just Hyundai’s leadership in the brand but also the combined power of our employees, partners, and clients. The impressive 20.9% increase in exports to 14,030 units highlights the confidence that Hyundai’s brand continues to generate in international markets. We will keep leading with purpose as the year progresses, empowering our stakeholders, generating long-lasting value for our clients, and influencing India’s mobility landscape.”

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited reported a total sales volume of 71,066 units in January 2026. This figure represents a 47.1 per cent increase over the 48,316 units sold in January 2025.

The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales, which include electric vehicles, rose by 46.1 per cent to 70,222 units. Furthermore, its electric vehicle segment, combining international and domestic markets, grew by 72.7 per cent, reaching 9,052 units compared to 5,240 units in the prior year. (input from ANI)


