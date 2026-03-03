LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Tata Tiago EV Facelift To Arrive Soon: Updated Exterior, New Alloy Wheels And Improved Battery, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Tata Tiago EV Facelift To Arrive Soon: Updated Exterior, New Alloy Wheels And Improved Battery, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the facelifted Tata Tiago EV in H2 2026, featuring a redesigned exterior with slimmer headlamps, connected tail-lamps, new alloys, and possible battery and powertrain upgrades for improved range and efficiency.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 3, 2026 16:43:20 IST

Indian automobile manufacturing giant Tata Motors is gearing up for launch of facelift version of Tiago EV. The car has been spotted in heavily camouflaged prototype during the ongoing road test. The EV received the update last year and the latest test mule signals that the company is going to focus on exterior styling and hopefully mechanical enhancements. 

The hatchback is expected to debut in the second half of 2026. 

Tiago EV facelift Design and Exterior 

The leaked image and media reports regarding the upcoming facelift version of EV are expected to adopt a significantly revised front-end design. The headlamp looks slimmer and more angular, featuring a new internal layout. 

The current model has LED daytime running light on the bumper whereas the facelift version is expected to integrate the LED DRLs within the headlamp cluster itself forming a distinctive brow-like light signature. 

The front bumper of the upcoming EV facelift appears to be cleaner and more streamlined to enhance aerodynamic efficiency. A redesigned grille pattern is also expected from the brand, giving the car a fresher and more contemporary identity in line with Tata’s new EV design language. 

The spotted EV also indicates a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear the camouflage suggests the presence of a connected tail-lamp treatment which is visible through extension across the tailgate. The rear bumper of the hatchback is also redesigned whereas the tail-lamp internal is expected to receive a graphic update for a sharper night-time presence. 

Tiago EV facelift Battery and Powertrain 

Apart from cosmetic updates, the facelift EV could also bring some major technical enhancement. The company is likely to introduce a newer 6 in 1 electric drive architecture to the hatchback. This is a system that integrates multiple components into a compact unit. This setup is designed to enhance efficiency, optimise packaging, and reduce manufacturing costs. 

The media reports and rumours also suggest that the EV will offer a larger or denser battery. Currently, the Tiago EV is available with 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery options, giving a claimed range of 223Km and 293Km respectively. The increase in battery capacity would increase the range. 

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 4:43 PM IST
